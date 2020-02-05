kia
Kia's Super Bowl effort nets $1 million for homeless youth
Automaker used the Super Bowl to tell story of NFL star Josh Jacobs, who lived in a car with his family.
I see a Kia and I want to paint it black
THE WORK: 'Sorento Black Pack Edition' for Kia by Innocean Australia.
Rafael Nadal and friends make silly sounds for Kia
Campaign by Innocean includes fun TVC, plus a game where the louder you growl, the faster your car moves.
Kia loves its hamsters, but they seem to lack 'Soul'
Maybe give the weirdly large rodents a rest now?
Global Mobile Awards laud Mnet Mobile app for Kia
Australian mobile agency Mnet's 'Game on', a mobile app supporting Kia's sponsorship of Australian Open tennis in 2014, won the top advertising award and the title of most innovative app at the Global Mobile Awards, presented last night at the Global Mobile Congress in Barcelona.
Kia app challenges TV viewers to return tennis pro's serve
AUSTRALIA - Kia has launched an app that will interact with TV ads aired during the upcoming Australian Open tennis tournament to give viewers a chance to win a new car by returning the virtual serve of ace Sam Groth.
