Kia's Super Bowl effort nets $1 million for homeless youth
Feb 5, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Automaker used the Super Bowl to tell story of NFL star Josh Jacobs, who lived in a car with his family.

I see a Kia and I want to paint it black
Nov 21, 2019
Ad Nut

THE WORK: 'Sorento Black Pack Edition' for Kia by Innocean Australia.

Rafael Nadal and friends make silly sounds for Kia
Jan 22, 2019
Ad Nut

Campaign by Innocean includes fun TVC, plus a game where the louder you growl, the faster your car moves.

Kia loves its hamsters, but they seem to lack 'Soul'
Jul 4, 2017
Ad Nut

Maybe give the weirdly large rodents a rest now?

Global Mobile Awards laud Mnet Mobile app for Kia
Mar 5, 2015
Staff Reporters

Australian mobile agency Mnet's 'Game on', a mobile app supporting Kia's sponsorship of Australian Open tennis in 2014, won the top advertising award and the title of most innovative app at the Global Mobile Awards, presented last night at the Global Mobile Congress in Barcelona.

Kia app challenges TV viewers to return tennis pro's serve
Jan 8, 2014
Matthew Miller

AUSTRALIA - Kia has launched an app that will interact with TV ads aired during the upcoming Australian Open tennis tournament to give viewers a chance to win a new car by returning the virtual serve of ace Sam Groth.

