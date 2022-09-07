IAS appoints Megan Reichelt as country manager, Southeast Asia

Media verification firm, Integral Ad Science (IAS) has elevated Megan Reichelt as country manager, Southeast Asia (SEA) from her previous role of APAC programmatic head at the company. In the current profile, Reichelt will engage with brands, agencies, publishers, and technology partners to increase digital media quality and programmatic growth across SEA.

Her remit includes developing sales strategies to support current clients while building new partnerships with stakeholders to make ad impressions count.

Reichelt will be based in Singapore and report to Laura Quigley, SVP APAC.

"I am thrilled to have Megan provide operational excellence, team management and sales leadership in the region,” said Laura Quigley, SVP APAC, IAS. “She has already been very successful in her programmatic lead role with strong track records of building strategic partnerships across these markets and growing business within the ad tech space. I am confident she will successfully guide the teams and help clients improve their digital spending outcomes.”

“With the growth of digital advertising comes a greater need for media quality measurement, which makes this an exciting opportunity,” said Reichelt.

Before joining IAS, Reichelt was the marketing lead for Accor hotels and worked on digital advertising and content strategies.