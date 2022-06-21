Tech MVP 2022: Manasa Denning, Integral Ad Science

Manasa Denning

Senior director, partner solutions, NA & APAC

Integral Ad Science

Australia

Denning joined Integral Ad Science in Sydney in 2015 and has since built the APAC integration solutions team from the ground up.

Having quickly risen through the ranks throughout her seven years with IAS, she has directly driven Integral Ad Science's technology integration efforts throughout APAC. To date, Denning has activated IAS products across 13 markets within APAC including SEA and Japan, and in 2019 her role expanded to support and lead integration across North America.

Included among the product innovations that Denning has successfully rolled out is IAS’s Automated Tag solution with Google. Denning spearheaded this innovation with her team in the US who helped build the auto tagging integration, seamlessly wrapping campaign placements with both the ad server and IAS tags for Google Campaign Manager 360. The solution has made it easier for agencies and brands to work with IAS as it decreases the time spent to manually wrap tags, allowing teams to focus on campaign goals and performance.

Denning also pioneered IAS’s integration with Emtek Digital, one of the fastest-growing local publisher networks in Indonesia, to deliver quality impressions for its advertisers in the country. Another notable integration was with SCMP magazines in which IAS’s Publisher Optimisation Solutions allowed the publisher to uphold high standards of viewability and brand safety for advertiser campaigns running on Cosmopolitan, Harper’s BAZAAR, ELLE, and Esquire Hong Kong websites through intelligent ad inventory management and optimisation.

In 2021 alone, Denning’s team rolled out about 36 integrations in APAC contributing to US$2 million in revenue. From a post-sales technical account managers (TAM) perspective, the TAM accounts contributed US$6 million in revenue last year.

Tech MVP jury members commended Denning for her strong innovation and wonderful ideas and implementation that have contributed to big business growth.

Denning is currently the key leadership member of APAC and US teams, leading 5 teams of 27 people across APAC and North America. She advocates on making the team feel heard and conducts post mortem reviews on a monthly and quarterly basis – a process that has been used as one of the best practices in IAS.

Famed within IAS for her deep knowledge on advertising technology and systems integration, Denning has worked with different partners in the industry to help them identify challenges and find solutions. Described by her colleagues as warm, open, non-judgemental, and relentlessly positive – unsurprisingly, Denning remains one of the most popular people to work with within IAS.