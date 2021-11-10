40 Under 40 2021: Ally Doubé, Uber

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 40 UNDER 40

Ally Doubé

Head of brand strategy and social

Uber

Australia

Described as a "fearless", "endlessly curious" marketing leader and "passionate behavioural science advocate" with "razor-sharp intellect" and "single-minded consumer orientation", Ally Doubé gets credit for transforming the strategic approach of Uber in APAC.

The qualities described above helped her devise and implement strategies that unlocked growth for the brand in three key markets. In Hong Kong, she leaned into challenger tactics to champion local food culture while driving trials through incentives, achieving significant increases in total trips, new users and downloads—not to mention surpassing the No. 2 brand for the first time. In Japan, she drove growth in first-time users by leading a deep dive into consumer culture that identified a need for "peak need consumption" communications. In Australia, her work revealed a big underindex with suburban families, especially for sharing occasions, resulting in a pivot in brand strategy and communications (including getting The Wiggles to star in a 'Tonight I’ll be Eating…' campaign) which then led to "phenomenal" growth.

Doubé has a knack for figuring out a winning strategy and bringing others along to deliver it, which she puts to use internally as well as externally. Whether she's investing in others by preaching the precepts of behavioural science or organising quarterly sessions to share achievements and learnings, she is known for knocking down barriers, creating connections and alleviating fear of failure. At the same time, she believes in achieving through others; she inspires her team, but isn’t hungry for credit or glory.

Doubé has also set up internal and external forums to ensure progress toward diversity commitments. She meets quarterly with senior female leaders from Uber's agencies and mentors women within the company. In addition, she's the strategy lead for ‘future forward’, a global taskforce championing inclusive culture. As a DEI champion who consults on all creative work in the region, Uber's teams know to not even present concepts that contain typecasting.

Earlier in her career, Doubé served as head of brand for Australia's nation brand, where the executives she had to secure signoff from included the prime minister. As marketing lead for Tim Tam, she helped grow market share in APAC for the first time in five years. As innovation lead at Arnott’s, she oversaw a $150 million budget and played a key role in the launch of The Other Brother, an online service that delivers indulgent treats.