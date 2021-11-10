Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

40 Under 40 2021: David Hornby, Mailman Group

Over the past decade Hornby has been responsible for bringing many of world’s top sports brands into China, while building a digital sports-marketing powerhouse.

40 Under 40 2021: David Hornby, Mailman Group
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 40 UNDER 40
Proven performers with plentiful potential in the APAC marcomms industry

David Hornby

VP of sports
Mailman Group
China

From the first hire of Mailman Group's sports business to vice president of sports, David Hornby’s past 10 years in sports marketing in China has been anything but dull. After joining in 2011 as a graduate of Manchester University studying Chinese, Hornby has since partnered with numerous legendary sports brands in China, such as Liverpool FC, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea. 

Hornby has built the sports business at Mailman not just by winning big new high-profile sports clients like David Beckham, World Table Tennis and Cristiano Ronaldo, but by playing an important role in the acquisition of Seven League in 2018 and the acquisition of Mailman Group by Endeavor China.

Hornby compiled the first 'Red Card Report' ranking the top global football teams on their digital performance in China, which some consider to be a 'bible' and benchmark for football clubs in the market. Under his leadership, the sports business now amounts to 95% of Mailman's clientele.

A career highlight was when Mailman won the International Olympic Committee as a client. Having served as IOC's consulting agency in China and then its marketing agency to deliver an entire digital-marketing program for the Tokyo and Beijing Olympic Games, Mailman Group has already grown up from a startup 10 years ago into a leading sports digital agency in Asia.

Hornby played an important role in driving Mailman’s global vision, which led the company to acquire a digital agency in London and launch the Southeast Asia business, together with five existing clients expanding business in the rest of Asia. He also presented at various industry conferences across the globe, from Soccerex Miami to World Football Summit in Malaysia.

With Hornby, Mailman in China also has a clear goal to inspire Chinese kids to get involved in sports every day. Building a strong in-house team is also important to him; he recently started Mailman's mentorship program for staff under 30 to cultivate future industry leaders. And as the company's reigning champion for both karaoke and ping pong, Hornby brings an enthusiasm and a knack for fun that helps unite his diverse team.

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 40 UNDER 40
Proven performers with plentiful potential in the APAC marcomms industry

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

1 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

2 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

3 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

4 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

5 Meet the new 40 Under 40

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

6 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

7 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

8 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

9 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

10 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample ...

40 Under 40 2021: Youji Noh, TBWA Media Arts Lab
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Youji Noh, TBWA Media Arts Lab

40 Under 40 2021: Linda Fagerlund, Dentsu Media
Media
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Linda Fagerlund, Dentsu Media

40 Under 40 2021: Matthew Vogts, MediaCom
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Matthew Vogts, MediaCom

Just Published

Adidas hands Gen Z creators an open brief
Marketing
5 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Adidas hands Gen Z creators an open brief

INSPIRATION STATION: The sportswear brand opens a safe space in Melbourne for Gen Z artists and designers to experiment creatively with few restrictions. The results? Unique.

Online portal launches for Australian space-launch facility
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Online portal launches for Australian space-launch ...

Perth-based PWD built the online presence for Western Australia Spaceport.

Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art direction
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art ...

We get to know the art director at TBWA Hakuhodo and Media Arts Lab through her answers to 11 questions. Learn why she never considered any other career, why sushi is a nearly spiritual experience for her, and how she has to remind herself not to be too serious.

Constancy and change: How the 11.11 global shopping festival is evolving
Marketing
9 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Constancy and change: How the 11.11 global shopping ...

With input from China ecommerce experts, we look at the global shopping festival's new additions this year, the challenges brands face, such as consumer fatigue and loss of third-party data, and future opportunities including virtual products.