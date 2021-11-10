40 Under 40 2021: Stephen Tracy, Milieu Insight

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 40 UNDER 40

Proven performers with plentiful potential in the APAC marcomms industry

Stephen Tracy

Chief operating officer

Milieu Insight

Singapore

Stephen Tracy is a consummate educator whose hunger to learn and share his knowledge has become the foundation of his success. A passionate thought leader and teacher, Tracy’s published works go well beyond op-eds, with peer-reviewed research and a comprehensive data-analytics and research blog, Analythical. His industry engagements, meanwhile, also go well beyond the 250 conferences and events he has spoken at. Tracy regularly teaches at Singapore universities and has been teaching the government about data analytics strategies for more than five years. He has also developed a best-selling market-research course on Udemy that has helped 8000 students. What is more, he has offered much of the above without taking a fee.

Not everyone in the field of data analytics has the right soft skills to share and apply their knowledge effectively, but Tracy’s unique curiosity and teaching abilities make him a strong communicator, entrepreneur and empathetic leader in the business. Before completing his master’s degree in data-science, Canadian-born Tracy spent a year building computer labs for primary schools in East Africa.

After starting out as an agency analyst, Tracy was recruited to lead WE Communications’ Southeast Asia data team, then moved on to Publicis Sapient to head up data strategy for the region. With multiple promotions, Tracy was recruited by YouGov as Singapore MD, only to be promoted again within a year to regional MD in charge of three markets and more than 50 staff. It was in this role that Tracy’s regional P&L saw 60% revenue growth.

At the end of 2018, Tracy opted to join the startup world in his current COO role, running operations for the small but fast-growing market research firm Milieu Insight. Since Tracy joined, headcount has tripled to more than 60, operations have expanded from two to six markets, revenue is on pace to grow fivefold and Tracy has helped raise more than $6 million in venture capital. Along with this, Milieu has also bagged several awards, including a Mob-Ex award and a Campaign Most Valuable Product tech award.

With so much of his career focused on educating and elevating, it’s only natural that Tracy spends most of his time outside of work with his three children. He likes to rockclimb when he has the opportunity, having scaled several crags already, including rock faces from Krabi to Yosemite.