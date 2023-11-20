Analysis News Advertising Marketing
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Jose Anton (Pepe) Torres, Maya

Jose Anton Torres’s proclivity for cultivating groundbreaking creative partnerships sets a new precedent in delivering impactful work that transforms the mundane into something bold

40 Under 40 2023: Jose Anton (Pepe) Torres, Maya
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

Jose Anton (Pepe) Torres

Group chief marketing officer
Maya
Philippines

Jose Anton Torres discovered his passion for marketing as an undergraduate at the prestigious University of the Philippines. Torres co-founded UP Advertising Core, now a student-run non-profit ad agency within the university. Beyond graduating with honours, he developed strong foundations through regional roles at P&G Singapore and Philippines, growing notable brands and heading Cannes-winning, digital-led campaigns.

Seeking a faster pace, Torres joined Airbnb in 2015 as its regional brand marketing manager for APAC to lead innovative campaigns, then took on Airbnb’s head of marketing role for China and successfully localised the brand. 

The following year, Torres spearheaded the digital transformation marketing of the Philippines’ largest bank, BDO, which led to the bank’s first major awards. He then took on additional responsibility as head of digital products, ushering through the bank’s largest new product launches in years.

Today, Torres serves as Group chief marketing officer at Maya, one of the Philippines' leading fintech payment providers. Formerly known as PayMaya, he led the company’s transformative relaunch by adopting a creative “defiance” and “optimism” brand-building theme that presented the brand as the first secure, all-in-one digital bank system that offered Filipino customers the ease of a wallet with the safety of a bank. 

Torres used cross-functional collaborations to get the word out. In other words, a non-traditional, more exciting and sensational medium: rap music. The relaunch was a complete success, acquiring 1.5 million savings accounts in six months – surpassing its initial 1 million target – and demonstrating the importance of advertising innovation in the market. 

Torres champions bold work that moves and impacts the audience in a meaningful way, prioritising quality over quantity, and motivating teams to think outside the box and make bolder decisions. He continues to establish benchmarks for creative strategies and inspires the use of creativity in the Philippines.

Pepe's impact extends beyond the boundaries of his work at Maya. He was offered to head the marketing committee of QRPh, the Philippines’ national QR payment standard, with the challenge of transitioning the Filipino public from brand-proprietary QRs to one QRPh interoperability across brands. This had led to his most recent accomplishment: having proposals he led approved by the Central Bank of the Philippines, backed by a committee of marketers from 12 different financial brands, including his stiffest competition.

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

2 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

4 Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

5 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

6 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

7 Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

8 Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

9 Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

10 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda

Just Published

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to festive advertising
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to ...

Apple doesn’t advertise, it narrates. Watch the nearly four-minute film that is easily a contender for the year's best Christmas ad.

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why haven't advertising professionals unionised?
5 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why ...

As issues like the gig economy, AI, and the cost of living crisis see other creative industries joining forces to fight for better protections and working conditions, Campaign explores why advertising professionals have traditionally been slow to unionise.

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday
6 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big ...

To raise money to challenge the power and abuses of Big Tech, cosmetics giant Lush is joining forces with the decentralised movement People vs Big Tech this Black Friday.

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds
10 hours ago
Evie Barrett

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds

Social media platform TikTok has begun to surpass Google with its user search function, according to analysis from search-first creative agency Rise at Seven.