Staff Reporters
2 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Ruchika Gupta, Beam Suntory

An ambassador of female leadership, Gupta is building a team of thought leaders at Beam Suntory and inspiring them to achieve their highest potential.

40 Under 40 2023: Ruchika Gupta, Beam Suntory
Ruchika Gupta

Marketing Director
Beam Suntory India
India

In the four years that Ruchika Gupta has been with them, the iconic portfolio brands of Beam Suntory India has been growing ahead of the category, on the back of effective seed strategies and specialised campaigns.

Gupta handles an impressive portfolio of brands including Jim Beam Bourbon, Teacher’s Scotch, Roku Gin, Toki Suntory Whisky and Oaksmith Blended amongst others. Under her aegis, Roku Gin has become the fastest growing super premium gin showing a 131% year-on-year growth and Oaksmith is growing at 300% since its launch in 2019. Other brands are either maintaining their leadership positions in respective categories or giving stiff competition to the rivals.

With focus on unmatched brand design, industry-first digital campaigns, data-led decision making, and world class integrated marketing communications, Gupta has played a pivotal role in growing the premium spirits portfolio at Beam Suntory across a multitude of markets.

A consumer behaviour and lifestyle expert, Gupta in the past has also led strategic thinking for world class brands and corporates like Uber India, Bacardi Rums and Grey Goose Vodka.

Gupta is a strong supporter of female leadership, and believes diversity is a reality and inclusion a choice. She has transformed gender representation within her team to a 50% women inclusion high, a huge step from the time when it was only her. More than 25% of Gupta’s team at Beam Suntory is based on the philosophy of “build vs buy”, where internal talent is nurtured to reach higher, more rewarding roles rather than giving away the opportunity to external talent. As part of the “1000 Women Leaders Program” she also mentors and counsels mid-career women professionals for development and growth.

Gupta has been on prestigious marketing juries including Effies Global Best of Best 2023, Emvies Ad Club, EEMAX Global 2023, Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year 2023 and Economic Times Brand Equity Shark Awards 2023.

