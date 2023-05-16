Marketing Analysis News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Here is the definitive list of Asia-Pacific’s marketing stalwarts, as chosen by the editorial team at Campaign Asia-Pacific.

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Campaign Asia-Pacific is proud to announce the 2023 Asia-Pacific Power List, our selection of the region's most influential and purposeful marketers, presented in partnership with DoubleVerify.

Leading brand marketers have a very different job than they did even five to ten years ago. Not only do they have more options than ever to tell their brand stories – through influencers, new digital platforms, the metaverse, retail media and more – but now they are responsible for all consumer touchpoints. That means keeping up with data sources, online and offline interactions, AI and adtech and we haven’t even gotten to managing agencies and telling creative stories.

Suffice it to say, the members of our Power List must be well-rounded. But that hasn’t even covered all the criteria we’re looking for in our evaluations.

Firstly, there’s the Power element. Many of these marketers represent brands with substantial advertising budgets and market share. But they are more than just brand caretakers, they're growing their brands by communicating and engaging with consumer communities through meaningful work and action that can make a difference.

This brings us to the second element. We expect APAC’s top CMOs to take a lead role in not only articulating brand purpose, but creating an inclusive brand culture that fosters diversity and demands equality.

Finally, we look for innovation and creativity. Those willing to adapt, experiment and take a bold stand at the right moments when its backed up with the right values and insight.

Once again, half of the marketers on this list are making a return appearance, having earned their stripes as consumer activity entered a new post-pandemic phase. But another half is comprised of new faces as brands rise and fall, CMO duties and priorities shift, individuals enter new opportunities, and new difference-makers step up to the challenge.

While the list was again subject to much debate and many rounds of intense discussion among Campaign's editors, we’re confident that the list represents the region’s best.

Congratulations to all members of the 2023 Asia-Pacific Power List: The region's most influential and purposeful marketers.

Abdul Sani Abdul Murad
RHB Bank
Malaysia
 
Bo Sun 
Trip.com 
China
Danielle Jin
Visa
Singapore
Deepika Warrier
Diageo
India
 Dondi Gomez
Jollibee 
Philippines  
Edward Bell
Cathay Pacific 
Hong Kong 
 
Erin Silvoy
Starbucks
Singapore 
 
Eugene Lee
McDonald's
Malaysia
Hanks Lee
A.S. Watson 
Hong Kong  
Hikaru Adachi
FamilyMart
Japan
Jan-Paul Jeffrey
Spotify
Singapore 
 
Jessica Beaton
Disney
Singapore
 
Joanna Flint
Mandarin Oriental 
Singapore
 
Julie Nestor 
Mastercard 
Singapore
 
Kaajal Shivdasani
General Mills
Singapore 
Kainaz Gazder
P&G
Singapore
Karen Ngui
DBS
Singapore
Kevin Mintaraga
Tokopedia
Indonesia
 
Lilly Yip
PepsiCo
China
Linda Hassan
Domino's Pizza  
Malaysia
 
Lynn Cheah
Lululemon
China
 
Madhav Nayak
Yum! Brands
Singapore
 
Matt Che
Budweiser
China
 
Mim Haysom
Suncorp 
Australia
 
Naho Kono
Rakuten
Japan
 
Neil Trinidad
GCash
Philippines
Rajashree R
Tata Consultancy Services  
India
Ranjani Krishnaswamy
Tanishq
India
 
Ravi Santhanam
HDFC Bank
India
 
Ricky Afrianto
Mayora Indah Tbk
Indonesia
Ronald Wong
DFI Retail
Hong Kong
 
Rvisra Chirathivat
Central and Robinson
Thailand 
 
Saakshi Verma Menon
Kimberly-Clark
India
 
Sabrina Cheung
AXA
Hong Kong
 
Samir Singh
Unilever
Singapore 
 
Sarah Tucker
LinkedIn
Australia
 
Sean O'Donnell
The Heineken Company
Singapore 
 
Siew Ting Foo
HP
Singapore
 
Simon Kahn
Google
Singapore
 
Sindhuja Rai
Mondelez 
Singapore
 
Sri Widowati
Danone
Indonesia
 
Stephanie Choi
Samsung
Korea
 
Stuart A Spencer
AIA Group
Hong Kong
Susan Coghill
Tourism Australia
Australia
Sweta Mehra
ANZ
Australia
 
Tzy Horng Sai 
Julie's Biscuits
Singapore
 
Umesh Phadke
L'Oréal  
Singapore
Venus Teoh
Sabeco
Vietnam 
Yajuan Wang (Zhiheng)  
Red
China
 
 Yves Briantais
Colgate-Palmolive
Hong Kong

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

6 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

7 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

8 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

9 Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

10 Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, Mandarin Oriental
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee

Just Published

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
2 hours ago
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

Amid the hype of ChatGPT, MoEngage's Pankhuri Das says marketers have the chance to improve their backend customer experiences like never before.

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals ...

Rescue Radio is a new spin on fundraising, hoping enough listeners on YouTube, in the age of viral dog and cat videos can help dogs and cats find homes.

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

A photo gallery of the two-day Campaign360 2023 event in Singapore with leading brand marketers and top industry leaders that concluded on May 17.