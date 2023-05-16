APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Campaign Asia-Pacific is proud to announce the 2023 Asia-Pacific Power List, our selection of the region's most influential and purposeful marketers, presented in partnership with DoubleVerify.

Leading brand marketers have a very different job than they did even five to ten years ago. Not only do they have more options than ever to tell their brand stories – through influencers, new digital platforms, the metaverse, retail media and more – but now they are responsible for all consumer touchpoints. That means keeping up with data sources, online and offline interactions, AI and adtech and we haven’t even gotten to managing agencies and telling creative stories.

Suffice it to say, the members of our Power List must be well-rounded. But that hasn’t even covered all the criteria we’re looking for in our evaluations.

Firstly, there’s the Power element. Many of these marketers represent brands with substantial advertising budgets and market share. But they are more than just brand caretakers, they're growing their brands by communicating and engaging with consumer communities through meaningful work and action that can make a difference.

This brings us to the second element. We expect APAC’s top CMOs to take a lead role in not only articulating brand purpose, but creating an inclusive brand culture that fosters diversity and demands equality.

Finally, we look for innovation and creativity. Those willing to adapt, experiment and take a bold stand at the right moments when its backed up with the right values and insight.

Once again, half of the marketers on this list are making a return appearance, having earned their stripes as consumer activity entered a new post-pandemic phase. But another half is comprised of new faces as brands rise and fall, CMO duties and priorities shift, individuals enter new opportunities, and new difference-makers step up to the challenge.

While the list was again subject to much debate and many rounds of intense discussion among Campaign's editors, we’re confident that the list represents the region’s best.

Congratulations to all members of the 2023 Asia-Pacific Power List: The region's most influential and purposeful marketers.