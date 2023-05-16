Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Jessica Beaton, Disney

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST

Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

#AuthenticLeaders

Jessica Beaton

Executive director, head of content marketing, APAC

Disney+ & Theatrical

Singapore

Member since 2021

Jessica Beaton, executive director and head of content marketing (Disney+ & Theatrical) APAC at Disney, is a seasoned marketer and is consistently on the Campaign Asia-Pacific Power List. Back from maternity leave in April 2023, Beaton has been driving Disney's content marketing strategy in the region, overseeing theatrical and Disney+ titles.

Under her leadership, Disney+ has seen strong subscriber and content growth across APAC markets, including mature and recently launched markets. The launch of Disney+ in the Philippines in November 2022 was highly successful, adding to the streaming service's impressive portfolio of APAC Originals, including key Korean, Japanese, and Indonesian titles.

Disney's theatrical successes, including recent titles such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: Way of Water, have also been noteworthy.

Beyond her role in content marketing, Beaton has reshaped and evolved APAC media buying across lines of business, delivering a fully integrated marketing strategy that moves away from a content-led to a cross-platform, viewer-first approach. She has also championed APAC Originals to Disney's global markets, with solid success in the US.

Beaton's focus on constantly challenging the industry has led her to sit on juries at events, where she can reward and highlight outstanding work across verticals.

Beaton is also proactive in engaging with critical platforms driving the industry, ensuring that their product roadmaps align with the needs of marketers and the public. She advocates for brand safety, privacy offerings, and measurement, which rise to the top of product roadmaps when clients demand it.

Even with a busy schedule, Beaton still finds time to speak to cohorts from the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT)'s Master of Business Administration program on digital marketing, focusing on developing APAC's next generation of digital marketers.

Furthermore, as Disney's internal mentorship program was paused this year, Beaton has shifted her focus to sit on Disney's SEA DE&I committee, where she looks explicitly at aspects of representation in the company.