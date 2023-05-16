Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Stuart A Spencer, AIA Group

Rolling out an impressive volume of regional campaigns, Spencer’s flair for digital marketing and social media integration is giving AIA a healthy dose of customer engagement.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Stuart A Spencer, AIA Group
SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders 

Stuart A Spencer

Group chief marketing officer
AIA
Hong Kong
Member since 2018

As an astute marketer at an insurance heavyweight, the group CMO of AIA, Stuart A Spencer has carved a permanent position for himself in Campaign’s Power List since the first edition came out in 2018.  Not one to rest on past laurels, Spencer’s achievements earning him a spot each year are many. But chief among them is forging a digital transformation for the century-old AIA, helping it position itself as a leader in the ‘insurtech’ space, blitzing on platforms like TikTok and YouTube to generate more than 25 million new users on their website in the last two years.

His current remit includes customer engagement, propositions, communications, sponsorships, branding, events, marketing digitalisation, and the wellness ecosystem for the world's largest life insurer. With Spencer at the helm of group marketing, AIA has made rapid strides in enhancing brand awareness and expanding its reach in the region.

He’s spearheaded numerous successful campaigns this year, including the launch of an ‘Integrated Health Strategy’ programme in August 2022 that aims to dole out accessible, affordable, and effective healthcare. Further, building on a 10-year association with Tottenham Hotspur striker and England captain Harry Kane, the group appointed him as the AIA Ambassador in February this year.

Spencer is also credited with conceiving the ambitious AIA One Billion programme that aims to engage a billion-plus people to lead ‘Healthier, Longer, Better Lives’ by 2030.  This massive regional initiative rolled out to a total of 18 markets at the end of 2022 and engaged more than 258 million people, roughly meeting a fifth of the 2030 target.

This pairs well with Spencer’s anchoring efforts behind AIA's cutting-edge insurance and wellness program, AIA Vitality, which was launched in 2018 and rewards customers for taking control of their health, is now available. Amassing over 2.6 million members in mainland China alone, Spencer’s maneuvered the expansion of Vitality to India and Vietnam as well. Business-wise, the expansion generated US$572 million in value of new business (VONB) from product sales in 2022.

Besides rolling out these high-flying initiatives, Spencer guides local markets with their bespoke marketing strategies. Digital acceleration and social media integration are particularly important to him, and over the last 12 months his focus in these spheres has led to an impressive 3 million new customer leads.

Spencer keeps marketing efforts buzzing not just with campaigns and slogans but also generates tangible business results for the company. His data-driven approach coupled with the company’s purpose-led strategy has contributed to strong results, with the value of new business increasing 6% in the second half of the year amounting to US$3,092 million for the full-year 2022.

Even with his hands full with his day job, Spencer plays an active role in mentoring and coaching rising leaders at the company. A strong supporter of representation and women in the workplace, he chairs AIA’s internal ESG Committee and oversees the publication of their annual progress report.

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

6 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

7 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

8 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

9 Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

10 Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, Mandarin Oriental
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee

Just Published

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
2 hours ago
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

Amid the hype of ChatGPT, MoEngage's Pankhuri Das says marketers have the chance to improve their backend customer experiences like never before.

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals ...

Rescue Radio is a new spin on fundraising, hoping enough listeners on YouTube, in the age of viral dog and cat videos can help dogs and cats find homes.

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

A photo gallery of the two-day Campaign360 2023 event in Singapore with leading brand marketers and top industry leaders that concluded on May 17.

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience
3 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Customers ranked Samsung and Shopee at the top of their list through an extensive research survey from Milieu Insight in partnership with Campaign. Check out the other 48 brands on the list.