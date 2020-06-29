Search
aia group
Jun 29, 2020
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Stuart A Spencer, AIA Group
Leaning on the star power of football superstar David Beckham, AIA Group's marketing head has ensured the brand's centenary year has been purposeful, while addressing a global pandemic.
Dec 3, 2010
AIA Group appoints Paul Groves as EVP, group CMO
HONG KONG - Paul Groves, currently senior VP, head of international marketing and direct to consumer channel at Met Life International, will join AIA as group executive vice president and group chief marketing officer, effective 12 January 2011.
