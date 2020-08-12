cmo

Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio steps down
4 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio steps down

He cites 'challenging year' and desire to focus full time on diversity and inclusion.

In their words: the skills used by global CMOs to navigate Covid-19
Aug 12, 2020
Margaret Molloy

In their words: the skills used by global CMOs to navigate Covid-19

Marketers have been tested like never before, but were able to move at speed when the coronavirus crisis hit.

Matt McGrath named Deloitte global CMO
Aug 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Matt McGrath named Deloitte global CMO

Based in Australia, he will retain his existing role of APAC CMO, while Rochelle Tognetti becomes Deloitte's Australia CMO.

Manulife's former Asia-based CMO moves stateside to helm M&T Bank's marketing
Aug 3, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Manulife's former Asia-based CMO moves stateside to helm M&T Bank's marketing

Francesco Lagutaine has relocated to Buffalo, NY after more than a decade in Asia, across Hong Kong and Singapore.

Deepika Warrier to join Diageo India as CMO
Jul 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

Deepika Warrier to join Diageo India as CMO

Current CMO Julie Bramham will move into a global role within the brand as Warrier joins from PepsiCo.

CMOs basking in potentially misplaced optimism, Gartner study finds
Jul 2, 2020
Simon Gwynn

CMOs basking in potentially misplaced optimism, Gartner study finds

Survey found three-quarters of CMOs are expecting negative impact of pandemic to be short-lived.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia