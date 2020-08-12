cmo
Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio steps down
He cites 'challenging year' and desire to focus full time on diversity and inclusion.
In their words: the skills used by global CMOs to navigate Covid-19
Marketers have been tested like never before, but were able to move at speed when the coronavirus crisis hit.
Matt McGrath named Deloitte global CMO
Based in Australia, he will retain his existing role of APAC CMO, while Rochelle Tognetti becomes Deloitte's Australia CMO.
Manulife's former Asia-based CMO moves stateside to helm M&T Bank's marketing
Francesco Lagutaine has relocated to Buffalo, NY after more than a decade in Asia, across Hong Kong and Singapore.
Deepika Warrier to join Diageo India as CMO
Current CMO Julie Bramham will move into a global role within the brand as Warrier joins from PepsiCo.
CMOs basking in potentially misplaced optimism, Gartner study finds
Survey found three-quarters of CMOs are expecting negative impact of pandemic to be short-lived.
