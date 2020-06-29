power list

Power List 2020: Asia-Pacific's 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
Presenting the complete list of Asia-Pacific’s brand marketing standouts, as chosen by the editorial team at Campaign Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Edward Bell, Cathay Pacific
Edward Bell has proven to be a steady captain even in turbulent times. Before the pandemic hit, he had led the airline onto a new and successful brand platform infused with more purpose.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Naho Kono, Rakuten
Kono has achieved several milestones at Rakuten, including the youngest woman to be appointed an executive officer, due in part to the way she has driven mobile innovation.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Agatha Soh, Shopee
Agatha Soh oversaw Shopee's memorable signing of Cristiano Ronaldo as a brand ambassador, and is currently guiding the ecommerce platform through a COVID-related boom.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Aditya Bhat, Reliance Jio
As a former TV producer, Aditya Bhat's approach to marketing blends content, purpose and Bollywood—an approach that not only lands with brands but also with India's Prime Minister.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Sweta Mehra, ANZ
Sweta Mehra has expanded the horizons of one of Australia's oldest banks with a data-led approach to marketing, as well as overseeing its revered 'Signs of Love' purpose campaign.

