Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Sean O'Donnell, The Heineken Company

O'Donnell’s ability to follow data but allow creative freedom while holding firm to brand values and purpose has led to enormously entertaining and successful campaigns for brewers across APAC.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Sean O'Donnell, The Heineken Company
#AuthenticLeaders 

Sean O'Donnell

Global brand director
Tiger Beer, The Heineken Company
Singapore
New member

Sean O'Donnell, the global brand director of Tiger Beer at The Heineken Company, has proven to be one of the most successful Kiwi marketer exports to the Asia-Pacific region. His impressive track record of creative and impactful campaigns for brewing companies in New Zealand and now around the world from Singapore has earned him a place on the 2023 Campaign Asia-Pacific Power List.

In his earlier days as marketing director at DB Breweries, O'Donnell spearheaded several award-winning campaigns that drove sales and revenue growth and positively impacted the environment and society.  DB Export's "I'm Drinking it for You" campaign was not just one of the most entertaining ads you’ll ever see but was the most influential creative campaign globally in 2020, according to WARC. Meanwhile, the "Brewtroleum" and "Beer Bottle Sand" campaigns turned leftover brewing yeast and empty beer bottles into biofuel and sand to combat environmental issues and were also highly awarded. 

After relocating to Singapore amid a pandemic to take up his current role at Heineken, O'Donnell set out to ramp up Tiger Beer's visibility for a prosperous Year of the Tiger in 2022. The brand's partnership with Korean megastar Son Heung-Min and "The Golden Son" campaigns following Son's win of The Golden Boot was highly engaging and successful. The campaigns helped Tiger Beer achieve record sales volume and revenue growth in 2022, with double-digit growth in brand recognition and market share in all its operating countries except one.

O’Donnell’s dedication to Tiger Beer's brand values and beliefs helps guide his campaigns through clear communication with his agency partners. A firm believer in listening to market research, he gives agencies enough freedom to create bolder, more impactful, unexpected brand storytelling that can positively influence people's lives. A case in point was their 2023 new year festive campaign which encouraged young people to feel good about their small wins and avoid societal pressures for instant success. 

As a result, Tiger Beer has become a brand with a unique and powerful voice in pop culture, making a difference in the world and driving success for the brand.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

