Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Abdul Sani Abdul Murad, RHB Banking Group

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST

Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

#AuthenticLeaders

Abdul Sani Abdul Murad

Group chief marketing officer

RHB Banking Group

Malaysia

Returning member

A dynamic marketer, an avid storyteller, and an inspirational leader, Abdul Sani Abdul Murad has been selected twice for the Power List for his continuous contribution to RHB Banking Group's growth in business and brand storytelling. Under his leadership, marketing has become the nucleus of RHB’s future, and he has built a culture of creativity by creating a new café-esque office environment and inspirational campaigns.

ESG aspirations have been the central theme of RHB’s various brands' campaigns, from heart-warming Chinese New Year stories to the Hari Raya campaign that lend a helping hand to refugees in Malaysia. With Diwali ads that touched hearts and work that continuously strikes a chord, RHB has gained recognition for its creativity. Sani's brainpower behind the brand’s creativity is evident in the success of the 2019 campaign 'Ketepikan Perbezaan Warna' which ranked among the five most memorable Merdeka campaigns of all time.

Sani has been the key driving force behind the success of RHB Bank’s marketing team. The team has been recognized as the best in the business by winning Marketing Excellence Awards, Malaysia CMO Awards, and Appies Asia Pacific in 2022.

His commitment to a sustainable brand narrative has helped RHB Bank scale a remarkable 17.2% growth in Brand Finance's Most Valuable Brand Rankings 2022, marking a resurgent success and transformation.

A champion of diversity and inclusion, Sani is vocal about DEI and sustainability metrics making or breaking an organisation. Sani's contribution to the grooming of marketing talents is significant. Marketing executives in his team, Gigi Lee and Zulhilmi Izzudin Bin Kamaruddin struck gold in various rising star categories at Malaysia CMO Awards.

Prior to joining RHB, Sani honed his craft at HSBC for nearly a decade as head of marketing, where he launched HSBC’s Amanah brand in Malaysia and won numerous accolades, such as HSBC’s Best Marketing Team in Asia, the Effies, Asian Marketing Effectiveness Awards, and the Putra Brand Awards. His accomplishments working for Unilever include making Sunsilk, Rexona, and Breeze the No.1 brands in the shampoo, deodorant, and detergent categories.