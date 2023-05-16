Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Abdul Sani Abdul Murad, RHB Banking Group

Driving growth and success, the CMO of RHB Bank, Abdul Sani, has fostered a culture of creativity and brand storytelling that have garnered him accolades and recognition in the industry.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Abdul Sani Abdul Murad, RHB Banking Group
SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders 

Abdul Sani Abdul Murad 

Group chief marketing officer
RHB Banking Group
Malaysia
Returning member

A dynamic marketer, an avid storyteller, and an inspirational leader, Abdul Sani Abdul Murad has been selected twice for the Power List for his continuous contribution to RHB Banking Group's growth in business and brand storytelling. Under his leadership, marketing has become the nucleus of RHB’s future, and he has built a culture of creativity by creating a new café-esque office environment and inspirational campaigns.

ESG aspirations have been the central theme of RHB’s various brands' campaigns, from heart-warming Chinese New Year stories to the Hari Raya campaign that lend a helping hand to refugees in Malaysia. With Diwali ads that touched hearts and work that continuously strikes a chord, RHB has gained recognition for its creativity. Sani's brainpower behind the brand’s creativity is evident in the success of the 2019 campaign 'Ketepikan Perbezaan Warna' which ranked among the five most memorable Merdeka campaigns of all time.

Sani has been the key driving force behind the success of RHB Bank’s marketing team. The team has been recognized as the best in the business by winning Marketing Excellence Awards, Malaysia CMO Awards, and Appies Asia Pacific in 2022. 

His commitment to a sustainable brand narrative has helped RHB Bank scale a remarkable 17.2% growth in Brand Finance's Most Valuable Brand Rankings 2022, marking a resurgent success and transformation. 

A champion of diversity and inclusion, Sani is vocal about DEI and sustainability metrics making or breaking an organisation. Sani's contribution to the grooming of marketing talents is significant.  Marketing executives in his team, Gigi Lee and Zulhilmi Izzudin Bin Kamaruddin struck gold in various rising star categories at Malaysia CMO Awards. 

Prior to joining RHB, Sani honed his craft at HSBC for nearly a decade as head of marketing, where he launched HSBC’s Amanah brand in Malaysia and won numerous accolades, such as HSBC’s Best Marketing Team in Asia, the Effies, Asian Marketing Effectiveness Awards, and the Putra Brand Awards. His accomplishments working for Unilever include making Sunsilk, Rexona, and Breeze the No.1 brands in the shampoo, deodorant, and detergent categories.

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

6 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

7 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

8 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

9 Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

10 Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Abdul Sani Abdul Murad, RHB Banking Group
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Abdul Sani Abdul ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, Mandarin Oriental
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser

Just Published

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
2 hours ago
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

Amid the hype of ChatGPT, MoEngage's Pankhuri Das says marketers have the chance to improve their backend customer experiences like never before.

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals ...

Rescue Radio is a new spin on fundraising, hoping enough listeners on YouTube, in the age of viral dog and cat videos can help dogs and cats find homes.

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

A photo gallery of the two-day Campaign360 2023 event in Singapore with leading brand marketers and top industry leaders that concluded on May 17.