22 hours ago

On Hari Raya, RHB lends a helping hand to refugees in Malaysia

The film follows activist Arissa Jemaima Ikram Ismail's evolving relationship with a refugee in Malaysia, from being complete strangers, to helping achieve her dream.

RHB Bank’s latest Eid/Hari Raya film, Sama, Bersama’ (All the Same), conceived and created by FCB Shout, seeks to highlight the challenges faced by refugees, as they seek to lay down roots in a strange land and rebuild their lives. The film follows 27-year-old activist Arissa Jemaima Ikram Ismail's evolving relationship with a refugee from being complete strangers to good friends. This began with  a chance meeting (and the rescue of a stricken cat), to many language lessons that followed and eventually helping the refugee achieve her own dream.

Ismail, through the NGO she founded, provides free lessons to illiterate refugees living in Malaysia. The campaign was launched on 21 April, 2022 and is running across all RHB Bank’s social and digital channels in conjunction with the Eid/Hari Raya festive celebration. To date, the film has over 8.2 million views.

As a continuation of RHB’s new ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) aspirations, ‘Sama, Bersama’ places the spotlight on an ongoing social issue that is often plagued with misinformation and stigma. 

“Many rounds of internal discussions were had to decide if we should pursue this story, given the sensitive nature of the subject," Tjer, FCB Shout’s head of Creative, said. "Eventually, it was RHB Bank’s ... brand purpose of ‘making progress happen for everyone’ that gave us the confidence to confront this social topic and turn it into an insightful lesson about acceptance and understanding, instead of taking an easier route and sweeping it under the carpet."

CREDITS

Title: Sama, Bersama (All the Same)

RHB Bank

Group Chief Marketing Officer: Abdul Sani
Head, Group Brand Comms: Tunku Hazli Bin Tunku Tolha
Manager, Group Brand Comms: Anwar Amin

FCB SHOUT

Co-owner & Chief Executive Officer: Shaun Tay
Co-owner & Chief Creative Officer: Ong Shi Ping
Head of Creative: Tjer
Associate Creative Directors: James Voon, Jonathan Chan
Copywriter: Faisal
Associate Brand Director: Karima Kamal
Brand Executive: Gabrielle Khoo
Senior Producer: Amin Taib

Production house: D’Moving Pictures

Film Director: Dick Chua
Producer: Jocny
Offline Editor: Troy
Online Artist: KC
Colorist: Kah Seng

Music, Sound Design & Composer: GT Records

Executive Producer: Ram Nabil Chia
Producer: Munirah Razali
Sound Engineers: Shah Haron

