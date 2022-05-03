On Hari Raya, RHB lends a helping hand to refugees in Malaysia

RHB Bank’s latest Eid/Hari Raya film, Sama, Bersama’ (All the Same), conceived and created by FCB Shout, seeks to highlight the challenges faced by refugees, as they seek to lay down roots in a strange land and rebuild their lives. The film follows 27-year-old activist Arissa Jemaima Ikram Ismail's evolving relationship with a refugee from being complete strangers to good friends. This began with a chance meeting (and the rescue of a stricken cat), to many language lessons that followed and eventually helping the refugee achieve her own dream.

Ismail, through the NGO she founded, provides free lessons to illiterate refugees living in Malaysia. The campaign was launched on 21 April, 2022 and is running across all RHB Bank’s social and digital channels in conjunction with the Eid/Hari Raya festive celebration. To date, the film has over 8.2 million views.

As a continuation of RHB’s new ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) aspirations, ‘Sama, Bersama’ places the spotlight on an ongoing social issue that is often plagued with misinformation and stigma.

“Many rounds of internal discussions were had to decide if we should pursue this story, given the sensitive nature of the subject," Tjer, FCB Shout’s head of Creative, said. "Eventually, it was RHB Bank’s ... brand purpose of ‘making progress happen for everyone’ that gave us the confidence to confront this social topic and turn it into an insightful lesson about acceptance and understanding, instead of taking an easier route and sweeping it under the carpet."

