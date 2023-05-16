Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Linda Hassan, Domino's Pizza

With almost two decades of experience in the quick-service restaurant industry, Hassan has successfully served Domino's Pizza a larger slice of Asian growth, serving 230 million people.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Linda Hassan, Domino's Pizza
Linda Hassan

Group chief marketing officer for Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia
Domino's Pizza
Malaysia
New member  

Linda Hassan's inclusion in the 2023 Campaign Asia-Pacific Power List for the first time is a testament to her dynamic leadership and strategic marketing expertise. 

As the group chief marketing officer for Domino's Pizza Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia, she has driven the brand's growth over the past seven years. The brand serves 230 million people in Asia Pacific and is ranked second behind Pizza Hut in terms of stores in Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia.

With almost 20 years of experience in the international quick-service restaurant industry, Hassan's remit runs across creative, communications, digital and product. In an increasingly competitive and dynamic marketplace, Hassan's ability to leverage data analytics and tap into a more comprehensive customer lifecycle to drive engagement has helped her stand out.

In addition, Hassan has proven she can create and implement innovative marketing strategies. Under her leadership, Domino's Pizza Malaysia launched an "extremely cheesy" Valentine's Day campaign, where customers could declare their love for other brands on social media using cheesy pick-up lines. The campaign generated significant buzz and showcased the brand's humour and wit.

Hassan is a strong supporter of diversity and inclusion while looking out for her colleagues’ well-being. During Ramadan, she sent Domino’s pizzas to all her colleagues in retail stores in Malaysia to break the fasting period at her own expense. Meanwhile, her recent appointment to the APAC Effie jury reflects her influence and reputation within the industry. She also speaks on event panels regarding ecommerce, retail marketing and customer engagement.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

