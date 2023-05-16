Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Sweta Mehra, ANZ

Collectively, Mehra is driving more than 60% of sales at ANZ and improving ROIs with an integrated approach spanning marketing, sales and engagement.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Sweta Mehra, ANZ
SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders 

Sweta Mehra

Chief marketing officer
ANZ
Australia
Member since 2020

ANZ’s chief marketing officer, Sweta Mehra, has picked up new quilting, sewing and embroidery skills in the last year and is pushing boundaries by mixing it all up. Stitching things together seamlessly appears to be Mehra’s forte in personal and professional set-ups.

Under her leadership, marketing has expanded well beyond communication. By ‘sewing together’ synergies of personalisation, digital sales and marketing teams into one portfolio, ANZ has delivered better customer and business outcomes. For instance, for home loans, the team automated the experience to easily transition the customers from a fixed-rate product to the proper variable product when the interest rate increased. This was proactive engagement helping customers think through their choices with digital content, with staff on standby to assist when in doubt. “Financial Ready” was a programme launched for business owners that showed them how ANZ could help. Innovative use of data and insights has resulted in robust growth across lending and deposit businesses, touching both new and existing customers.

“Financial Wellbeing”, the brand platform launched in early 2022, inviting all Australians to become “Financial Wellbeings” by making smarter choices with their money, continued to be a differentiator for and during 2022. As a result, ANZ firmly held on to its leadership position in New Zealand. In Australia, marketing played a critical role in restoring momentum in ANZ’s home loans business, with volume growing $4.6b in the second half of the financial year.

Mehra is also behind the ANZ Plus proposition launch, a new Australian retail platform focused on winning business and driving better shareholder results. The early indications are promising, with solid deposit growth and positive customer ratings, particularly new customers. Backed by an aggressive campaign, “Go next level”, the deposits (~$4b) and customers (~200k) are growing at a faster rate than any digital banking proposition ever launched in Australia.

ANZ New Zealand linked its financial well-being brand purpose to sustainability this year. The ANZ Good Energy Home Loan offered an affordable way for Kiwis to finance energy efficiency upgrades through a home loan top-up, with a super low-interest rate of 1% p.a., fixed for three years. The product was launched in July 2022, and just 19 weeks later, it celebrated a key milestone - more than $100 million in Good Energy Home Loans provided to 2,500 Kiwi households.

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

6 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

7 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

8 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

9 Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

10 Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, Mandarin Oriental
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee

Just Published

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
2 hours ago
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

Amid the hype of ChatGPT, MoEngage's Pankhuri Das says marketers have the chance to improve their backend customer experiences like never before.

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals ...

Rescue Radio is a new spin on fundraising, hoping enough listeners on YouTube, in the age of viral dog and cat videos can help dogs and cats find homes.

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

A photo gallery of the two-day Campaign360 2023 event in Singapore with leading brand marketers and top industry leaders that concluded on May 17.

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience
3 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Customers ranked Samsung and Shopee at the top of their list through an extensive research survey from Milieu Insight in partnership with Campaign. Check out the other 48 brands on the list.