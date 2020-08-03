anz
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Sweta Mehra, ANZ
Sweta Mehra has expanded the horizons of one of Australia's oldest banks with a data-led approach to marketing, as well as overseeing its revered 'Signs of Love' purpose campaign.
Stop spreading homophobic slurs already, challenges ANZ
ANZ loves to celebrate love for its annual sponsorship of the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras, but this year, along with TBWA Melbourne, it wants to challenge hate.
Meet Mr Humfreez, a deceptively high-tech ram
The wooden figure, created by ANZ and TBWA, reacts to temperature and humidity. But why does he exist?
Australians hate American brands
Of the 19 brands that lost more than 10 places in Australia's top brands, nine are American.
Warc details 'best of best' campaigns, agencies for APAC and ANZ
See the top 5 campaigns for creativity, media and effectiveness, as well as the top 3 agencies, networks, brands and advertisers.
