anz

Microsoft deal to buy TikTok in US would include ANZ and Canadian markets
Aug 3, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Microsoft deal to buy TikTok in US would include ANZ and Canadian markets

A 'quickly moving' deal aims to address security concerns from governments in these markets over user information and privacy.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Sweta Mehra, ANZ
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Sweta Mehra, ANZ

Sweta Mehra has expanded the horizons of one of Australia's oldest banks with a data-led approach to marketing, as well as overseeing its revered 'Signs of Love' purpose campaign.

Stop spreading homophobic slurs already, challenges ANZ
Feb 20, 2020
Ad Nut

Stop spreading homophobic slurs already, challenges ANZ

ANZ loves to celebrate love for its annual sponsorship of the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras, but this year, along with TBWA Melbourne, it wants to challenge hate.

Meet Mr Humfreez, a deceptively high-tech ram
Nov 12, 2019
Ad Nut

Meet Mr Humfreez, a deceptively high-tech ram

The wooden figure, created by ANZ and TBWA, reacts to temperature and humidity. But why does he exist?

Australians hate American brands
Jun 24, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Australians hate American brands

Of the 19 brands that lost more than 10 places in Australia's top brands, nine are American.

Warc details 'best of best' campaigns, agencies for APAC and ANZ
Apr 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

Warc details 'best of best' campaigns, agencies for APAC and ANZ

See the top 5 campaigns for creativity, media and effectiveness, as well as the top 3 agencies, networks, brands and advertisers.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia