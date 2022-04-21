Media News
Staff Reporters
23 hours ago

Reprise's Maria Grivas replaces Katie Rigg-Smith as Mindshare ANZ CEO

Starting October, she will lead the agency's 250-person unit and helm performance agency Neo, m/SIX and luxury agency L’Atelier in the region.

Reprise's Maria Grivas replaces Katie Rigg-Smith as Mindshare ANZ CEO

Maria Grivas has been appointed as CEO of Mindshare Australia & New Zealand. Grivas will take on the role in October and joins the shop from Reprise, IPG Mediabrands’ performance agency, where she is currently CEO of its Australia unit.

Grivas replaces Katie Rigg-Smith, who was recently promoted to chief strategy officer of WPP Australia & New Zealand, after 23 years with Mindshare. Grivas’ remit will include leading Mindshare’s 250-strong network across Sydney, Melbourne, and New Zealand, as well as performance agency Neo, m/SIX and luxury agency L’Atelier. Mindshare says it manages close to $400 million in media investment billings in the region and counts brands including Nab, Foxtel, Streamotion, Tourism New Zealand and Nike as clients.  

Aimee Buchanan, GroupM Australia & New Zealand CEO, said Grivas was hired for her knowledge in data-led transformation in media and brand communications, which ties in with Mindshare’s focus on commerce, transformation, tech and experience. “She is passionate about baking purpose into the core of our proposition, which aligns so well with Mindshare’s Good Growth ambition,” she added.

Grivas said she is passionate about the role media agencies play in marketing effectiveness for brands. “What I love about where Mindshare is heading with ‘Good Growth’ is the conscious redefinition of effectiveness for the 21st Century,” she explained. She was attracted to Mindshare’s new focus on “on purpose over profit” and business growth that Grivas claimed “enables our people’s wellbeing, their resilience and ultimately equips them with capabilities for the future. “

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

As war for talent heats up, adland reviews employee engagement

2 As war for talent heats up, adland reviews employee engagement

Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

3 Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

4 Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

'The horror stories are real': How adland leaders in Shanghai are coping with lockdowns

5 'The horror stories are real': How adland leaders in Shanghai are coping with lockdowns

Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

6 Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

7 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

8 PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

9 Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

Move and win roundup: Week of April 11, 2022

10 Move and win roundup: Week of April 11, 2022

Related Articles

UM's Maria Grivas becomes CEO of Reprise Australia
Marketing
Apr 28, 2021
Staff Reporters

UM's Maria Grivas becomes CEO of Reprise Australia

Reprise rides the ecommerce express
Analysis
Apr 7, 2022
Staff Reporters

Reprise rides the ecommerce express

Agency Report Card 2021: Reprise
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Reprise

Special Group and Optus are high-achieving partners in ANZ AOY awards
Advertising
Dec 7, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Special Group and Optus are high-achieving partners ...

Just Published

BlueTriton awards Horizon Media $90 million media account in US
Media
1 hour ago
Jessica Heygate

BlueTriton awards Horizon Media $90 million media ...

Horizon Media wins account after demonstrating its skills in delivering personalized advertising.

Cheil to steer digital business toward metaverse offerings
Advertising
2 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Cheil to steer digital business toward metaverse ...

The South Korean-based agency held a briefing session Thursday with securities analysts.

Red Bull Racing: Winning the race off the track
Marketing
9 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Red Bull Racing: Winning the race off the track

Red Bull Racing has overtaken Mercedes to become the team with the second-largest fan base in Formula One. Chief marketing officer Oliver Hughes explains how it has been attracting sponsors, engaging with younger audiences and becoming a media platform in a new age of sports marketing

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children
Marketing
10 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages ...

Its food and refreshment brands will not use influencers who appeal to children under 16.