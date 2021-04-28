Marketing Media News
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

UM's Maria Grivas becomes CEO of Reprise Australia

Grivas will replace Matt Sallis, who has resigned after running the market remotely from Canada for the past year.

UM's Maria Grivas becomes CEO of Reprise Australia

UM Australia's chief data and technology officer Maria Grivas has been promoted to CEO of sister agency Reprise.

She replaces Matt Sallis, who has resigned for family reasons related to travel restrictions from his base in Canada. Sallis has been leading the Australia market remotely from Canada since March 2020.

Mediabrands Australia CEO Mark Coad said: "Matt has done a great job under very difficult circumstances and we wish him the very best for the future."

Grivas' promotion follows nine-and-a-half years with the Mediabrands network in Australia. She first joined in 2011 as national digital director at UM, became head of digital for Mediabrands, before moving back to UM as chief digital officer. She has been chief data and technology officer at the media agency for more than three years, in addition to being a mentor across the Mediabrands group on digital development.

Coad said: "Reprise plays a vital role in supporting our teams and clients with world-class communications solutions and as Maria has proven in her UM role, she is the ideal future leader for the business."

UM will search for a replacement for the data and technology leadership role "in due course", Coad said.

Reprise Australia has more than 150 staff across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. 

In taking the leadership role at Reprise, Grivas will also join the Mediabrands Australia executive leadership team and play a key role in shaping the future direction of the group.

Grivas said: "Having already worked closely with Reprise for some time, I am very excited about the CEO role. The business has a large team of very talented people doing great work and my ambition is to help elevate their successes as the industry evolves at pace."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

1 More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

2 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

3 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

5 These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

6 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

7 P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

8 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

9 No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

10 Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

Related Articles

TikTok has made the most progress toward media responsibility standards: Mediabrands report
Digital
Feb 9, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

TikTok has made the most progress toward media ...

Reprise launches global ecommerce group for Mediabrands
Media
Oct 30, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Reprise launches global ecommerce group for Mediabrands

Reprise places bets on India hub
Digital
Apr 12, 2021
Staff Reporters

Reprise places bets on India hub

Agency Report Card 2020: Reprise
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Reprise

Just Published

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaffirms no PR position
Marketing
21 minutes ago
Betsy Kim

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaffirms no PR position

CEO believes the products speak for themselves.

TV consortium OpenAP launches an identifier for TV planning, measurement
Advertising
28 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

TV consortium OpenAP launches an identifier for TV ...

OpenID will allow advertisers in the US to use a single audience definition across major TV networks.

WPP hails faster recovery than expected in Q1 with 3.1% growth
Advertising
32 minutes ago
Simon Gwynn

WPP hails faster recovery than expected in Q1 with ...

Return to growth in “all business lines and most major markets", with the strongest performance coming from Greater China.

IPG returns to growth globally, with 3.4% lift in APAC
Digital
45 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

IPG returns to growth globally, with 3.4% lift in APAC

While it was flat in the US, the holding company saw increases in every other region as clients showed more optimism.