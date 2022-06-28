Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Jun 28, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Sweta Mehra, ANZ

A passionate diversity and inclusion ally, Mehra is expanding ANZ’s digital prowess with her data-led approach to marketing.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Sweta Mehra, ANZ
#LeadersForGood 

Sweta Mehra

Chief marketing officer
ANZ
Australia
Member since 2020

Sweta Mehra joined ANZ, one of Australia's oldest and largest banks, five years ago and has grown from leading group marketing to now leading marketing, digital sales and personalisation across 34 global markets and a team of more than 400 people. 

Driving high-quality and effective innovation is core to Mehra's marketing strategy at ANZ—rooted in a strong desire to help improve the financial wellbeing of Australian and New Zealand customers as illustrated by campaigns in the last year like ‘We do how’ and ‘For Financial Wellbeings’. Innovative campaigns like ‘Mr Humfreez’ helped New Zealand customers learn whether their house is damp or too cold and find relevant loan solutions, while ‘Loan without a groan’ in Australia made it easier and faster for business customers to get on with their business. 

Innovation is not restricted to campaigns. It has also extended into media partnerships that Mehra and her team have secured with popular TV shows like Bachelorette, and experiments with gaming to reach a wider and a younger audience in the region. 

Leveraging data and technology, Mehra is improving leads management, engagement and retention of customers driving significant revenue growth and improving customer experience. Responsible for ANZ’s digital sales, Mehra has pushed to increase the levels of personalisation of content on ANZ's sites and secure channels. This in turn, has helped double the contribution of digital sales in Australia and NZ making them the largest channel for the bank. 

A passionate diversity and inclusion ally, Mehra is the co-sponsor for DIMES, the Cultural Diversity and Inclusion Network at ANZ, which recognises the changing profiles of the bank's community and workforce. In addition to her work at ANZ, she continues to coach and inspire emerging marketing talent in Australia in partnership with Marketing Academy.   

Prior to joining ANZ, Mehra was a veteran executive at FMCG giant P&G, where she held a variety of positions leading brands and marketing for more than 17 years.

