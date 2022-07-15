leaders for good

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Through hyperlocal content and empowering local sellers, Pan has managed to grow the ecommerce brand into one of Southeast Asia’s greatest success stories.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
Jul 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Managing a major convenience store chain in the middle of a pandemic was no breeze for Adachi, but he managed to turn things around by launching private brands and automating stores across the country.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Harish Lalchandani, Mahindra & Mahindra
Jul 14, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Harish Lalchandani, Mahindra & Mahindra

The former strategy head for the conglomerate’s agriculture equipment business has put fresh drive into a previously sluggish auto unit.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Eugene Lee, McDonald’s
Jul 13, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Eugene Lee, McDonald’s

One of the youngest in top leadership at McDonald’s, Lee continues to enjoy a quick rise through the ranks at the fast-food giant.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Edmund Lee, Red Bull
Jul 12, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Edmund Lee, Red Bull

Giving wings to Red Bull Malaysia, Lee is not just focussed on selling, but rather creating a variety of on-brand campaigns that engage and inspire.

