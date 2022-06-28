Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Jun 28, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Yves Briantais, Colgate-Palmolive

The 15-year company veteran is keen to keep his brand’s messaging fresh, drive premiumisation, and surge ahead with digital transformation.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Yves Briantais, Colgate-Palmolive
SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Yves Briantais

VP of marketing, APAC
Colgate-Palmolive
Hong Kong 
Member since 2021

Reclaiming a spot in Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Power List for the second time in a row, Yves Briantais, marketing chief for Colgate-Palmolive in APAC, has reinvigorated the brand by stepping up its marketing game and championing inclusivity and diversity. 

The company has been going through what Briantais calls “massive digital transformation”, and he is leading the restructuring of both its marketing and agency teams to deliver purpose-driven results and more innovation.

In 2020, he headed the development of a new brand-equity campaign, 'Smile strong' in APAC, which tells inspirational stories of everyday heroes who overcome immense challenges to get to where they are. Other noteworthy campaigns are ‘Smile out Loud’ earlier this year for the Hong Kong market featuring Thai and African influencers which promotes authenticity over ‘perfect teeth’, as well as the  #SmileStrongBersama campaign created with Ogilvy Malaysia and Red Fuse. Briantais is the reason that Colgate-Palmolive’s stand on diversity, inclusivity and positive reinforcement is crystal clear.  

Forthright about the use of plastics in his company and the entire FMCG sector, Briantais has committed to a zero-plastic approach. In fact, Colgate has developed—after five years of effort—what it claims is the world's first recyclable toothpaste tube. The brand’s parent company has also publicly pledged to use 100% recyclable packaging for all its products by 2025. 

A highlight of his marketing career is signing an MoU with Shopee to potentially grow Colgate’s digital commerce business by more than 20 times across Southeast Asia and Taiwan by 2025. Briantais is also a frequent jury member at the Effie Awards and Festival of Media APAC. 

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Yves Briantais, Colgate-Palmolive
Marketing
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Yves Briantais, ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
Marketing
Jul 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.