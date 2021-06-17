Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Yves Briantais, Colgate-Palmolive

A marketer who seems to make a big impact wherever he goes, Briantais is now reinventing Colgate-Palmolive's marketing practice in APAC—with results to prove it.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Yves Briantais, Colgate-Palmolive
SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Yves Briantais

Vice president of marketing, APAC
Colgate-Palmolive
Hong Kong
New member

Yves Briantais has spent much of his career at Colgate-Palmolive in Eastern and Western Europe, as well as the headquarters in New York. But relative ignorance about Asia hasn't stopped him from making a tangible impact here since arriving as APAC VP of marketing in mid-2019. 

In just under two years, Briantais has helped engineer a turnaround in China and stepped up the brand's marketing game around the region. In its most recent quarterly results, reported in April, APAC led the consumer giant's divisions with a net sales surge of 16.5%.

In the key China market, Briantais drove a thorough reinvention of the brand, rewriting Colgate's positioning, visual identity and communication strategy while also launching new products such as Colgate Miracle Repair and Colgate Enzyme. As a result, Colgate was the fastest-growing over-the-counter brand on Tmall in 2020.

Across Asia, Briantais is leading an effort to reinvent the brand's strategic framework, digitise the whole organisation, become more data- and optimisation-driven, deliver more innovation and embed design-thinking principles throughout the team.

Briantais also drove the development of a new brand-equity campaign, 'Smile strong', which debuted in 2020 in Thailand and Malaysia with some interesting work focusing on optimism. The Thailand campaign, for example, featured the stories of Auntie Jeab, a cancer survivor and longboarder; Yew, a nurse and influential blogger; and Bally, a queer teacher and anti-bullying activist. 'Smile strong' is being deployed around the world now and has driven the best ROI of any communication the brand has ever had, according to Briantais.

Global impact is nothing new for Briantais, who, while in New York as VP in charge of global design and packaging, led the development of the brand's now ubiquitous smile logo (recently augmented with a sonic identity). He also drove a relaunch of the company's pet-food brand, Hill's Science Diet. That division had the company's second-highest net sales increase in the most recent quarter. More recently, as VP of marketing in Europe, he helped halt a market share decline. In his one foray outside Colgate-Palmolive, at Lindt und Sprungli, in 2006 and 2007, he led the launch of a sea salt variety of dark chocolate that became a success first in France and then worldwide.

Publicly outspoken about DEI and a champion of his company's sustainability efforts, Briantais speaks frequently about topics such as brand purpose and total brand experience design at industry events including the recent Campaign 360. He is also a frequent jury member including for the 2021 Effie Awards and Festival of Media APAC.

SEE THE FULL 2021 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

4 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

5 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

7 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

9 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

10 See the full winner list

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Lie Liu, Oppo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sapna Chadha, Google

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Naho Kono, Rakuten
Marketing
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Naho Kono, Rakuten

Just Published

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head
Marketing
1 hour ago
Diana Bradley

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head

Alavi is a veteran of Uber and Instagram.

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR
News
9 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR

The running shoe brand is looking for a big idea as it's on track to become a billion-dollar business.

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to short-term Covid-era work
Marketing
10 hours ago
John Harrington

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to ...

Total entries are down 6% on 2019 - but there has been a surge in entries from indie agencies and production companies.

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm Publicis.Poke
Advertising
14 hours ago
Kate Magee

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm ...

Incumbent Nick Farnhill departs as chief executive in July to launch a new venture.