Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Jun 28, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Sai Tzy Horng, Julie’s

Sai has helped to elevate his father’s business from a humble biscuit company to one that is increasingly fashionable and top-of-mind among younger consumers.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Sai Tzy Horng, Julie’s
SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Sai Tzy Horng

Director
Julie’s Biscuits
Singapore
New member 

When Sai Tzy Horng was growing up, his father, founder of Malaysian biscuit manufacturer Julie’s, would bring home biscuits for him and his brother to taste-test. He may have started out as a lucky recipient of biscuits, but Sai has now elevated his role at Julie’s, specifically as a director at the company who looks after a wide brand and marketing remit. 

As young blood in a 37-year-old company, Sai initiated a SG$1 million (US$720k) rebrand for Julie’s in late 2020 and injected new life into the brand’s social presence. The brand refresh, which happened over a year following an agency review, produced a more millennial-friendly look-and-feel to cater to a younger audience. Given that Julie’s was largely perceived as an ‘old-school’ snack brand, the new brand identity was key for Sai.

In the last two years, some outstanding campaigns have emerged as a result. Through agency partner GOVT Singapore, the brand produced two memorable Raya ads in a row that parodied market tropes to good effect. This series of hilarious spots to parody brand focus groups also exemplify the brand’s knack for powerful storytelling. 

Sai said in a separate interview that his aim was to ensure that younger consumers have a way to carry over their nostalgia for the brand to the present. Hence, the need for unified brand design and storytelling is important for consumers to have clear and easily identifiable touchpoints. This is also done by leveraging local insights in each market. For instance, in Singapore, wheat crackers tend to perform best due to being a staple snack for National Servicemen and the market being a more health-conscious one. 

Looking forward, Sai plans to take Julie’s into more markets aside from the 80 it already operates in—these include Myanmar and Cambodia. For a small Malaysian brand with roots in Melaka, we’d say that Sai has come a long way since his taste-testing days.

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
Marketing
Jul 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Harish Lalchandani, Mahindra & Mahindra
Marketing
Jul 14, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Harish Lalchandani, ...

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.