Staff Reporters
1 day ago

CMO Power List 2024: Call for nominations

Campaign Asia-Pacific's definitive guide to the region's most influential marketers is open for nominations for the 2024 list, set to be unveiled at Campaign360 in May.

CMO Power List 2024: Call for nominations

Campaign has begun preparing for its 6th annual CMO Power List featuring Asia-Pacific’s most senior and influential brand marketers.

The 2024 list will be unveiled at Campaign360, held this year at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from May 14-15 in partnership with DoubleVerify.

Each year, the list is curated by Campaign Asia-Pacific's panel of editors, who update the existing Power List with additions or subtractions based on merit, brand development and the marketers’ recent track record.

Once again we invite brand marketers, agencies, consultants and martech companies to put forward new nominees for our consideration. (Limit one nominee per person - there is no cost or fee).

To make a nomination, please complete this entry form (or click the 'START' button below).

The submission deadline is Friday, 22 March, 2024.

CRITERIA

As reflected in the questions asked in the entry form, we are looking to include in the list senior marketing figures with strong a good amount of experience in the Asia Pacific region. Their brand will be performing well with business solid or improving. We will consider how powerful this marketer is in terms of financial spend, but we will also consider the actions and results this marketer has driven for their brand and how they have made contributions to the broader marketing industry in APAC. The marketer's ability to produce standout campaigns and leverage new innovation will be key. Also very important is the degree to which this person contributes to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in and outside of their work place. 

As such, the editors will also consider marketers of smaller challenger brands who punch above their weight in delivering marketing impact.

The list will be published on the Campaign Asia-Pacific website following Campaign360 in May.

Please send any queries about the nomination process or the Power List to Campaign Asia-Pacific deputy editor Nikita Mishra at [email protected].

2023 Asia-Pacific CMO Power List

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

