Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Thomas Schemera, Hyundai

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST

Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

#LeadersForGood

Thomas Schemera

Global chief marketing officer and head of customer experience division

Hyundai Motor

Korea

New member

Since taking on the role as Hyundai Motor’s lead global marketer in February 2021, Thomas Schemera’s main tasks are to bolster communication efforts on Hyundai’s N Brand as well as its BEV lineup.

In the past year, under the leadership of Schemera, Hyundai unveiled the new Staria multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) lineup through a digital world premiere, showcased the all-new Kona N as well as its high-performance philosophy and sustainable driving fun at Hyundai N Day, launched the 2022 Elantra N in a virtual debut, and created the IONIQ 5-based robotaxi with Motional, an autonomous driving joint venture between Hyundai Motor and Aptiv.

In addition, the brand joined the metaverse by launching ‘Hyundai Mobility Adventure’, a metaverse space on Roblox featuring Hyundai Motor’s products and future mobility solutions to nurture long-lasting relationships with fans.

With its eco-friendly, future-oriented focus on electrification and smart mobility solutions, commitment to carbon neutrality by 2045, as well as the creation of non-face-to-face sales channels as a preventive measure against Covid, Hyundai Motor Company’s position climbed on Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2021 Rankings, as its brand value rose 6.3% year-on-year to US$15.2 billion. The brand won six trophies at the 2021 Auto Express New Car Awards, including the Car of the Year Award for its all-electric IONIQ 5.

Led by Schemera, Hyundai Motor spares no effort in fighting against the climate crisis and building a sustainable future. The brand collaborated with BTS on Earth Day to launch the new hydrogen campaign film, 'For Tomorrow We Won’t Wait’, which raked in millions of views from a series of YouTube videos. The brand launched a global campaign, ‘Expecting Generation One’, reiterating its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality and encouraging the first generation to live in an emissions-free world. Hyundai also created two social-media challenges with BTS to raise awareness on carbon neutrality—this challenge saw users dancing and sharing content about carbon neutrality and environmentally conscious behaviours on TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Last year, Schemera’s team also partnered with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to release a video featuring sustainable living solutions from a series of submissions by grassroots local innovators worldwide. Hyundai Motor and the UNDP initiated ‘For Tomorrow’, a platform to empower local innovators to create a more sustainable future.

With over 30 years of experience in automotive sales and marketing, Schemera joined Hyundai Motor in 2018. Prior to Hyundai, he worked for multiple positions at BMW in Germany, China, and the US.