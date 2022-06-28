Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Campaign Asia-Pacific is proud to announce the 2022 Asia-Pacific Power List, our selection of the region's most influential and purposeful marketers, presented in partnership with Twitter.

As the world heads towards recovery of the last two years, CMOs have had their work cut out for them as they plunge into new ways of conducting business during a time of digital transformation. They’ve also had to deal with industry-wide crises such as climate change and ‘The Great Resignation’. The inspiring marketers on this list show that resilience, empathy, and a clear sense of purpose are key to battling these issues, and we’ve aimed to recognise those leading the way with these values.

"It’s an intriguing time for marketers as we step out of the pandemic backdrop and enter into a new realm of reality. From navigating shifting priorities within the business to adapting to renewed consumer behaviour, marketers play a pivotal role in driving meaningful impact for their brands. We are honoured to be celebrating these influential marketers once again as part of our #LeadersForGood programme with Campaign Asia-Pacific, and recognising leaders who have been changing the game in marketing by steering innovation to new heights and leading with empathy.”

— Yu Sasamoto, vice president, JAPAC, Twitter

The marketers you see in the list below represent brands with substantial advertising budgets or market share. But they are more than just brand caretakers. They seek to communicate and engage consumer communities with meaningful work and action that can make a difference. As senior leaders in their companies, we also expect APAC’s top CMOs to take a lead role in creating an inclusive brand culture that fosters diversity and demands equality. Half of the marketers on this list are making a return appearance, having earned their stripes in a challenging year. But another half is comprised of new faces as brands rise and fall, CMO duties and priorities shift, individuals enter new opportunities, and new difference-makers step up to the challenge.

While the list was again subject to much debate and many rounds of intense discussion among Campaign's editors, we’re confident that the list represents the region’s best.

Congratulations to all members of the 2022 Asia-Pacific Power List: The region's most influential and purposeful marketers.