Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Campaign Asia-Pacific is proud to announce the 2022 Asia-Pacific Power List, our selection of the region's most influential and purposeful marketers, presented in partnership with Twitter.
As the world heads towards recovery of the last two years, CMOs have had their work cut out for them as they plunge into new ways of conducting business during a time of digital transformation. They’ve also had to deal with industry-wide crises such as climate change and ‘The Great Resignation’. The inspiring marketers on this list show that resilience, empathy, and a clear sense of purpose are key to battling these issues, and we’ve aimed to recognise those leading the way with these values.
"It’s an intriguing time for marketers as we step out of the pandemic backdrop and enter into a new realm of reality. From navigating shifting priorities within the business to adapting to renewed consumer behaviour, marketers play a pivotal role in driving meaningful impact for their brands. We are honoured to be celebrating these influential marketers once again as part of our #LeadersForGood programme with Campaign Asia-Pacific, and recognising leaders who have been changing the game in marketing by steering innovation to new heights and leading with empathy.”
—Yu Sasamoto, vice president, JAPAC, Twitter
The marketers you see in the list below represent brands with substantial advertising budgets or market share. But they are more than just brand caretakers. They seek to communicate and engage consumer communities with meaningful work and action that can make a difference. As senior leaders in their companies, we also expect APAC’s top CMOs to take a lead role in creating an inclusive brand culture that fosters diversity and demands equality. Half of the marketers on this list are making a return appearance, having earned their stripes in a challenging year. But another half is comprised of new faces as brands rise and fall, CMO duties and priorities shift, individuals enter new opportunities, and new difference-makers step up to the challenge.
While the list was again subject to much debate and many rounds of intense discussion among Campaign's editors, we’re confident that the list represents the region’s best.
Congratulations to all members of the 2022 Asia-Pacific Power List: The region's most influential and purposeful marketers.
|
Aman Gupta
Boat
India
|
Andy Morley
Uber and Uber Eats
Australia
|
Annemarie Browne
Lotto NZ
New Zealand
|
Axton Salim
|
Marriott International
Hong Kong
|
Chris Tung
Alibaba
China
|
Danielle Jin
Visa
Singapore
|
Diageo
India
|
Red Bull
Malaysia
|
Eugene Lee
McDonald's
Malaysia
|
Harish Lalchandani
Mahindra & Mahindra
India
|
Hikaru Adachi
FamilyMart
Japan
|
Huiyan Pan
Shopee
Singapore
|
Uniqlo
China
|
Spotify
Singapore
|
Jessica Beaton
Disney
Singapore
|
P&G
Singapore
|
Karen Ngui
DBS
Singapore
|
Kevin Mintaraga
Tokopedia
Indonesia
|
Lie Liu
Oppo
China
|
Lilly Yip
PepsiCo
China
|
Lisa Ronson
Coles
Australia
|
Anta Sports
China
|
Coca-Cola
Singapore
|
Budweiser
China
|
Melissa Henson
Manulife
Philippines
|
Optus
Australia
|
Allbirds
Japan
|
Rakuten
Japan
|
TikTok
Singapore
|
Tanishq
India
|
Amazon
India
|
HDFC Bank
India
|
DFI Retail
Hong Kong
|
Dole
Singapore
|
Central and Robinson
Thailand
|
Kimberly-Clark
India
|
Julie's
Singapore
|
Unilever
Singapore
|
Singapore
|
Bharti Airtel
India
|
L'Oréal
Singapore
|
HP
Singapore
|
GlaxoSmithKline
Singapore
|
Mondelez
Singapore
|
Samsung
Korea
|
AIA Group
Hong Kong
|
ANZ
Australia
|
Hyundai
Korea
|
Yves Briantais
Colgate-Palmolive
Hong Kong