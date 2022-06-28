Marketing Analysis News
Staff Reporters
Jun 28, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Here is the definitive list of Asia-Pacific’s marketing stalwarts, as chosen by the editorial team at Campaign Asia-Pacific.

Campaign Asia-Pacific is proud to announce the 2022 Asia-Pacific Power List, our selection of the region's most influential and purposeful marketers, presented in partnership with Twitter.

As the world heads towards recovery of the last two years, CMOs have had their work cut out for them as they plunge into new ways of conducting business during a time of digital transformation. They’ve also had to deal with industry-wide crises such as climate change and ‘The Great Resignation’. The inspiring marketers on this list show that resilience, empathy, and a clear sense of purpose are key to battling these issues, and we’ve aimed to recognise those leading the way with these values.  

"It’s an intriguing time for marketers as we step out of the pandemic backdrop and enter into a new realm of reality. From navigating shifting priorities within the business to adapting to renewed consumer behaviour, marketers play a pivotal role in driving meaningful impact for their brands. We are honoured to be celebrating these influential marketers once again as part of our #LeadersForGood programme with Campaign Asia-Pacific, and recognising leaders who have been changing the game in marketing by steering innovation to new heights and leading with empathy.”
Yu Sasamoto, vice president, JAPAC, Twitter

The marketers you see in the list below represent brands with substantial advertising budgets or market share. But they are more than just brand caretakers. They seek to communicate and engage consumer communities with meaningful work and action that can make a difference. As senior leaders in their companies, we also expect APAC’s top CMOs to take a lead role in creating an inclusive brand culture that fosters diversity and demands equality. Half of the marketers on this list are making a return appearance, having earned their stripes in a challenging year. But another half is comprised of new faces as brands rise and fall, CMO duties and priorities shift, individuals enter new opportunities, and new difference-makers step up to the challenge.

While the list was again subject to much debate and many rounds of intense discussion among Campaign's editors, we’re confident that the list represents the region’s best.

Congratulations to all members of the 2022 Asia-Pacific Power List: The region's most influential and purposeful marketers.

Aman Gupta
Boat
India 
 
Andy Morley 
Uber and Uber Eats
Australia 
Annemarie Browne
Lotto NZ
New Zealand

Axton Salim
Indofood 
Indonesia 

Bart Buiring
Marriott International
Hong Kong 

Chris Tung
Alibaba
China 
Danielle Jin
Visa
Singapore 
 
Deepika Warrier
Diageo 
India
Edmund Lee
Red Bull
Malaysia 
Eugene Lee
McDonald's
Malaysia
Harish Lalchandani
Mahindra & Mahindra
India
 
Hikaru Adachi
FamilyMart
Japan
 
Huiyan Pan
Shopee
Singapore
 
Jalin Wu
Uniqlo
China
 
Jan-Paul Jeffrey
Spotify
Singapore 
Jessica Beaton
Disney
Singapore
 
Kainaz Gazder
P&G
Singapore
Karen Ngui
DBS
Singapore
 
Kevin Mintaraga
Tokopedia
Indonesia
Lie Liu
Oppo
China
 
Lilly Yip
PepsiCo
China
 
Lisa Ronson
Coles
Australia
 
Lydia Zhu
Anta Sports
China
 
Manuel Arroyo
Coca-Cola
Singapore
 
Matt Che
Budweiser
China
 
Melissa Henson
Manulife
Philippines
Melissa Hopkins
Optus
Australia
Mits Minowa
Allbirds
Japan
 
Naho Kono
Rakuten
Japan
 
Ng Chew Wee
TikTok
Singapore
 
Ranjani Krishnaswamy
Tanishq
India
 
Ravi Desai
Amazon
India
 
Ravi Santhanam
HDFC Bank
India
 
Ronald Wong
DFI Retail
Hong Kong
 
Rupen Desai
Dole
Singapore 
 
Rvisra Chirathivat
Central and Robinson
Thailand 
 
Saakshi Verma Menon
Kimberly-Clark
India
 
Sai Tzy Horng
Julie's
Singapore
 
Samir Singh
Unilever
Singapore 
 
Sapna Chadha
Google
Singapore
 
Shashwat Sharma
Bharti Airtel
India
 
Shelly Chiang
L'Oréal
Singapore
 
Siew Ting Foo
HP
Singapore
Silas Lewis-Meilus
GlaxoSmithKline
Singapore
Sindhuja Rai
Mondelez 
Singapore
 
Stephanie Choi
Samsung
Korea
Stuart A Spencer
AIA Group
Hong Kong
Sweta Mehra
ANZ
Australia
Thomas Schemera
Hyundai
Korea
 
 Yves Briantais
Colgate-Palmolive
Hong Kong

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

