hyundai

Hyundai Motor, UNDP sign sustainability pact
21 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Hyundai Motor, UNDP sign sustainability pact

Korean carmaker pledges to strengthen its commitment to sustainable mobility and engage with millennial and Gen Z innovators.

Watch 25 fun Hyundai ads in just over four minutes
Dec 10, 2019
Ad Nut

Watch 25 fun Hyundai ads in just over four minutes

An enjoyable series of #4SecondReviews for the Hyundai Venue by AnalogFolk features a bevy of odd creatures and characters, including Corey Feldman, but is tragically lacking in squirrels.

Hyundai's twerking brush-creatures get electrified
Apr 8, 2019
Ad Nut

Hyundai's twerking brush-creatures get electrified

Campaign by Innocean Australia transplants characters from two years ago into a new, Tron-like environment for an all-electric SUV.

Hyundai puts women in driver's seat after Saudi Arabia's ban lift
Aug 10, 2018
Oliver McAteer

Hyundai puts women in driver's seat after Saudi Arabia's ban lift

The brand moves the conversation by asking 'what's next?' for women all around the world.

Hyundai launches overtly inclusive global campaign
May 31, 2018
Ad Nut

Hyundai launches overtly inclusive global campaign

Brand targets diverse young families with fun campaign through Jung von Matt for new Santa Fe model.

Hyundai CMO: No cookie-cutter experiences
May 14, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Hyundai CMO: No cookie-cutter experiences

Frustrated with “superficial” marketing, CMO Wonhong Cho is turning to more imaginative, artistic and interpretive experiences to project Hyundai as a future-facing brand.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

2 China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

3 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

4 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

5 Starbucks marketer joins McCann as China CEO

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

6 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

7 40 Under 40 opens for entries

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

8 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

9 Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

10 Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency