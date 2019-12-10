hyundai
Hyundai Motor, UNDP sign sustainability pact
Korean carmaker pledges to strengthen its commitment to sustainable mobility and engage with millennial and Gen Z innovators.
Watch 25 fun Hyundai ads in just over four minutes
An enjoyable series of #4SecondReviews for the Hyundai Venue by AnalogFolk features a bevy of odd creatures and characters, including Corey Feldman, but is tragically lacking in squirrels.
Hyundai's twerking brush-creatures get electrified
Campaign by Innocean Australia transplants characters from two years ago into a new, Tron-like environment for an all-electric SUV.
Hyundai puts women in driver's seat after Saudi Arabia's ban lift
The brand moves the conversation by asking 'what's next?' for women all around the world.
Hyundai launches overtly inclusive global campaign
Brand targets diverse young families with fun campaign through Jung von Matt for new Santa Fe model.
Hyundai CMO: No cookie-cutter experiences
Frustrated with “superficial” marketing, CMO Wonhong Cho is turning to more imaginative, artistic and interpretive experiences to project Hyundai as a future-facing brand.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins