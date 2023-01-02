Hyundai India elevates Tarun Garg

Hyundai Motor India has announced the elevation of Tarun Garg as chief operating officer. He will oversee sales, marketing, service and product strategy.

Garg was director (sales, marketing and service). He will continue to serve as a wholetime director of Hyundai Motor India's board.

The company also elevated Gopala Krishnan as chief manufacturing officer.

Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, “The elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to recognise and appreciate its leadership. Our core values define our work culture and stand tall to enhance key roles and verticals, as we take a step forward to work incessantly in building meaningful value chain for our customers, partners and employees.”

The elevations are effective from 1 January 2023.