Campaign India Team
15 hours ago

Hyundai names cricketer Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador for Exter

The auto brand has already released a film featuring the athlete

Hyundai Motor India has announced the appointment of Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador of the Exter.

A film featuring the cricketer has been rolled out to announce the association.

Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai Exter is an extraordinary SUV, it is entering the Indian market at a time when style needs to be matched by substance, when value goes hand in hand with performance, thus giving consumers much more than they desire. To epitomise this symbolic image of Hyundai Exter, we could think of none other than Hardik Pandya, who has emerged as one of India’s brightest stars in the recent history of the sport of cricket. Based on his great performances on the pitch as a leader and his great family values, we are confident that Hardik Pandya will amplify our brand campaign and help connect Hyundai Exter to Gen MZ audiences.”

Campaign India

