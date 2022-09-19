Melissa Henson: What does it take to truly change the game?

This is part of a video series for the Asia-Pacific Power List 2022, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.

As chief marketing officer and DEI lead at Manulife Philippines, Melissa Henson is used to talking about change and the many forms it takes. Change is not only necessary for the insurance industry at large, but it’s also essential in Manulife’s goal of becoming the most digital customer-centric insurer in the industry. On top of a strong understanding of customers’ evolving attitudes, behaviours, and needs, Henson’s formula for lasting change includes curiosity, tenacity, and cooperation.