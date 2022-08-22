Young boy in ANZ campaign wants to save the planet and find love

ANZ’s research shows most New Zealanders want to reduce their energy consumption but aren’t sure where to start. As part of the bank’s ‘We Do How’ brand proposition, a new initiative was born to allow people to top up their home loans by $80,000. The top-up can be used to purchase energy upgrades that make your home warmer, drier and more energy efficient, and includes solar panels, insulation, electric vehicles and more.

The campaign film to promote this new initiative begins with Sameer, a young boy in the Sharma family, who is inspired by his high school crush’s planet-saving sensibilities. In an attempt to impress his crush, he pushes his family to adopt an energy-saving household, which slowly gets the attention of the girl he likes. Ad Nut cheers on the efforts of the Sharma family and Sameer’s tale of young love.

The ANZ 'Good Energy Home Loan' campaign will appear on TV, OOH, EV bus wraps, digital, social and in-branch.

CREDITS

