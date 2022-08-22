Advertising Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Young boy in ANZ campaign wants to save the planet and find love

This new campaign by TBWA follows the efforts of Sameer, inspired by his high school crush’s planet-saving sensibilities.

ANZ’s research shows most New Zealanders want to reduce their energy consumption but aren’t sure where to start. As part of the bank’s ‘We Do How’ brand proposition, a new initiative was born to allow people to top up their home loans by $80,000. The top-up can be used to purchase energy upgrades that make your home warmer, drier and more energy efficient, and includes solar panels, insulation, electric vehicles and more.

The campaign film to promote this new initiative begins with Sameer, a young boy in the Sharma family, who is inspired by his high school crush’s planet-saving sensibilities. In an attempt to impress his crush, he pushes his family to adopt an energy-saving household, which slowly gets the attention of the girl he likes. Ad Nut cheers on the efforts of the Sharma family and Sameer’s tale of young love.

The ANZ 'Good Energy Home Loan' campaign will appear on TV, OOH, EV bus wraps, digital, social and in-branch.

CREDITS

ANZ NZ
General Manager Data and Marketing ANZ: Astrud Burgess
General Manager Marketing ANZ: Matthew Pickering
Head of Brand Marketing ANZ: Michael Reynolds
Marketing Manager ANZ: Sarah Mann
Marketing and Strategy Lead, Business Owners ANZ: Amy Rattray

TBWA\NZ
Chief Creative Officer: Shane Bradnick
Creative Director: Ashwin Gopal
Senior Art Director: Gavin Siakimotu
Chief Executive Officer: Catherine Harris
Chief Growth Officer: Jillian Reedy
Senior Account Director: Clare Van Tiel
Account Director: CeCe Chieng
Head of Production: Jodie Hari
Senior Integrated Producer: Tom Colbeck
Producer: Mark Paisey
Digital Operations Director, Digital Arts Network: Katie Oliver
Digital Producer, Digital Arts Network: Rachel Dinh

Production Company – Goodoil
Director: Michelle Savill
Managing Director: George Mackenzie
Executive Producer: Andrew McLean
Producer: Anna Stuart
DOP: Marty Williams
Photographer: Troy Goodall
Offline Editor: Dan Kircher
Flame Artist: Stu Bedford
Franklin Road Audio: Shane Taipari/Stefaan Van Leuven
Music and Sound Producer: Jonathan Milhalijevich
Music Composition: Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy?

Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

Dept unfazed by concerns over growing too big, too fast

Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

