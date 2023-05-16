Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ranjani Krishnaswamy, Tanishq

Krishnaswamy keeps her feet on the pedal with campaigns that toast the indomitable spirit and vulnerabilities of modern Indian women.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ranjani Krishnaswamy, Tanishq
SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders 

Ranjani Krishnaswamy

General manager, marketing
Titan Company Ltd. (Tanishq)
India
Member since 2022

Ranjani Krishnaswamy and her team of marketers have perfected the art of “cutting through the noise” by repeatedly backing campaigns that break stereotypes about women's role in Indian society.

However, the “Superwoman” campaign that broke this Mother’s Day moves away from the social empowerment narrative and celebrates the vulnerable side of a strong modern woman ‘She’, Tanishq’s core target group.

As described by Krishnaswamy on her Linkedin, “'She' is our muse, her stories have wrapped our world with warmth, curiosity and perspectives, her trials have made us her accomplice, her victories have made us her cheerleader, her realness has humbled us, her ability to manage the multiple dimensions and roles of her life has inspired us to be the change catalyst in her journey. 

Every once in a while, we come across a compelling narrative of her life that piques our curiosity, that viscerally fuels our imagination and gets our team of passionate, skilled marketers to craft the story & bring it alive.”

Tanishq, with their creative partner Talented, has rolled out yet another disruptive International Women’s Day campaign that reminds the ‘superwomen’ to remove the metaphorical cape sometimes and pause to be just human again.

Besides their Women’s Day ads, it’s the festive season campaigns that Tanishq puts its marketing dollar on. Recognising how special 2022 was going to be as it was the first full-fledged period of celebration after two subdued years of a global health crisis, Tanishq launched their Akhleya collection with all the bells and whistles.Pehli Diwali” campaign was launched with a twist -- “Naye Milestone Wali Pehli Diwali” campaign and “Nayi Family Wali Pehli Diwali”.

The campaign included three films through which the brand told three compelling stories on how Tanishq believes in celebrating the mighty women of today who achieved milestones by breaking the glass ceilings and charting new territory.

Taking forward the “Marriage Conversations” campaign a step further for the wedding season, the campaign went deep into a new topic of treating both sets of parents as your own to depict what an equitable, modern relationship looks like. Expanding their digital footprint, Tanishq joined hands with MoEngage, an insights-led customer engagement that has helped them increase their weekly retention rates by 10% and overall platform conversion rates drastically.

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

