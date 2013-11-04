tanishq

Tanishq prompts reaction in India with jewellery ad featuring remarriage
Nov 4, 2013
Campaign India Team

Tanishq prompts reaction in India with jewellery ad featuring remarriage

INDIA - Jewellery brand Tanishq has garnered strong responses in India for an advertisement that portrays a non-traditional marriage in a positive light and features a lead character with a dark complexion.

