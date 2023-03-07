Advertising PR The Work
Campaign Asia-Pacific
4 days ago

Before she's superwoman, she's human, says Tanishq

The film, conceptualised by Talented, highlights how there's an internal and external burden of potential that women face today.

Tanishq has rolled out a new 'superwoman' campaign in time for International Women's Day. 

The film explores the concept of a 'superwoman' through the story of a protagonist who manages to balance her family, career and personal life with perfection. The film begins with a narrator praising the protagonist for her exceptional multitasking abilities and her ability to excel in every aspect of her life. The protagonist is referred to as a 'superwoman' and the narrator continues to marvel at her extraordinary abilities. However, the film takes a turn when the protagonist interrupts the praise and expresses her weariness and vulnerability. She acknowledges that while she may appear to be a superwoman, she is human and prone to exhaustion and stress like everyone else.

Ranjani Krishnaswamy, general manager - marketing, Tanishq, said, “Today, women across the board are striving to strike the effortless balance between the multiple roles they play in life and are under the constant unsaid expectation to be thriving at it. But here’s a reminder to pause and remove that metaphorical cape sometimes, after all, you’re human too. This narrative is inspired by the stories of many a superwoman all around each one of us celebrating the other side of what goes into making them”

Binaifer Dulani, founding member and creative, Talented, said, "We have higher expectations from women than we do from humans. Women today suffer from a burden of potential. A dad may get a standing ovation for packing lunch for his kids on one day - but the benchmark for women is much higher. Being called a superwoman is a compliment only when it’s not an expectation. This is as much a narrative about gender, as it is about mental health. Women's week felt like a moment as good as any to bring this forward."

Kopal Naithani, founder and director, Superfly Films, said, “Do women have the luxury of time? We are so busy trying to ace everything in life, living above and beyond the idea of being a multitasker that I don’t think we even realise when it begins to take a toll on us. Somewhere we have ourselves forgotten that we are human. That we can or only need to do so much. The world sees women in a certain light but where do women see themselves? And I think that is where the climax of the film takes us - this campaign is a long overdue reminder."

CREDITS:
Client: Tanishq
Agency: Talented
Production house: Superfly Films

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

1 Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

2 See all the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

3 AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

4 See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

5 Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

6 Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

7 David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Move and win roundup: Week of February 27, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of February 27, 2023

Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

10 Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Ranjani Krishnaswamy, Tanishq
Aug 18, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Ranjani Krishnaswamy, ...

Men need to find their voice in the gender-equality conversation
May 21, 2020
Visha Naul

Men need to find their voice in the gender-equality ...

Ageism almost as common as gender discrimination for women in PR: survey
Feb 2, 2023
Siobhan Holt

Ageism almost as common as gender discrimination ...

When not sexualised, are women sidelined in Indian ads?
Mar 6, 2023
Eularie Saldanha

When not sexualised, are women sidelined in Indian ads?

Just Published

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn

With a human-centric mindset, Lo pioneers business development, mentors young female talent, supports the underprivileged community while acting as a bridge between the domestic Chinese brands and the international market.

'Why I look forward to the day we won't need an International Women's Day'
2 days ago
Liz Drysdale

'Why I look forward to the day we won't need an ...

What happens to the hashtag-trending, slogan-centric marketing activities a day after IWD? Do we forget that women make up only 4% CEOs, 10% CFOs, and 5% of regional board members in APAC, questions SentinelOne's Liz Drysdale.

Chinese brands that stepped up their International Women's Day actions
2 days ago
Minnie Wang

Chinese brands that stepped up their International ...

While many use IWD as another shopping festival opportunity, local marketing experts see a change in the gender equality dialogue.

Unilever study shows creators influence sustainable choices
2 days ago
Brandon Doerrer

Unilever study shows creators influence sustainable ...

The study, commissioned by Dove and Hellmann’s, found creators had the biggest impact on consumers’ behavior — more than news, government PSAs or scientific reports.