Rediffusion announces all-women agency Ladyfinger in India

Rediffusion Brand Solutions has announced the launch of Ladyfinger, an all-women agency.

The agency aims to provide gender-balance in advertising. Its mission is to elevate women's voices and perspectives. The agency is founded the thought that a vast majority of Indian advertising is targeted at women consumers, but the female perspective is either missing in most of the communication or is stereotyped.

Ladyfinger will offer creative services, strategic planning communication, insight mining, policy and content development across all media platforms.

The agency is led by Tista Sen, who is CEO and CCO. Sen was regional creative director - South Asia, Wunderman Thompson. She spent two decades with the agency. She will be supported by a panel of women advisors across advertising, marketing, branding, media, Bollywood, architecture and law.





Sandeep Goyal, MD, Rediffusion Brand Solution, said, “Most brands don’t quite do justice to a woman’s point-of-view. Women today are not just the primary buyers of most FMCG brands, but are also big drivers of banking to beauty, wellness to wanderlust. Ladyfinger will represent the woman customer in the buying process and help brands think afresh, think anew. Tista brings tremendous brand building expertise to Ladyfinger; she has got together an awesome team. I am sure Ladyfinger will considerably stir things up in Indian advertising.”



Sen said, "It's about time. At Ladyfinger our team of talented women bring a fresh and unique approach to advertising, fuelled by our collective passion for creativity, diversity, and innovation. We believe we can unshackle brands to generate more business and there is an opportunity across beauty, finance, nutrition, personal care, banking and yes even real estate. We are committed to driving a positive change in the advertising world and beyond and we believe that our all-women agency will make a significant impact."



Tanya Goyal, chairperson, Ladyfinger, and director, Rediffusion, said, “The team is diverse; their experience rich and varied. And Rediffusion as the parent will provide resources such as Red Lab and Rediffusion Studios to help the new agency.”



The Ladyfinger panel of women advisors include Juhi Chaturvedi, Bollywood movie writer; Srishti Behl, CEO, Phantom Films; Malvika Mehra, independent creative director; Nonita Kalra, editor in chief, Tata Cliq Luxury; Ashwini Deshpande, co-founder, Elephant Design; Nirmika Singh, executive editor, Rolling Stone India; Bindu Sethi, strategic brand consultant; Geeta Rao, ex beauty and health director, Vogue; Sakshi Choudhary, founder Indian Creative Women; Alyna Haji Omar, founder, Audacity Sri Lanka, Communication Strategist Editor Co, and Sheetal Kumar, High Court lawyer.