Social media users in India call for boycott of Amazon and Tanishq

Amazon has removed a range of product listings from its marketplace including underwear, T-shirts and doormats brandished with Hindu gods, in reaction to a boycott movement that has spread across social media in India.

While the range wasn't available on Amazon's India website, users in the country have been rallying behind the #BoycottAmazon hashtag to protest against the products.

Amazon said Tuesday (November 10) it has removed the products in question. In a statement sent to media, it said: "All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account."

This is not the first time Amazon has landed in hot water over culturally insensitive products. A similar boycott movement was raised in 2019 over a rug with Hindu gods, and in 2017, Amazon removed a doormat with the Indian flag on it.

