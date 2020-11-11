Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate Our Festivals?— C T Ravi ���� ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) November 8, 2020
Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting Crackers.
We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam. https://t.co/EfmNNDXWFD
Social media users in India call for boycott of Amazon and Tanishq
Amazon is facing criticism for product listings brandished with sacred Hindu symbols, while users are protesting Tanishq's Diwali advice.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
Digital media platforms like Amazon, Netflix face ...
India is moving to bring social-media and streaming-TV platforms under its strict content-regulation laws, following months of petitioning by conservatives. But the move has raised free-speech concerns.
Gojek to affix digital ad screens to back of ...
Indonesian ride-sharing giant is bringing programmatic DOOH to two wheels, at a starting price of US$700 for 250,000 potential consumers.
Dentsu Mcgarrybowen shuffles global chief creative ...
Global CCO Ned Crowley and global CSO Jennifer Zimmerman will move to part-time consulting roles as the agency reorganises to a new 'simplified' structure.
TBWA Hakuhodo makes viruses cute to help kids ...
The agency cartoon-ifies six deadly pathogens in an effort to help kids understand the need for vigorous hand-washing.