Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Social media users in India call for boycott of Amazon and Tanishq

Amazon is facing criticism for product listings brandished with sacred Hindu symbols, while users are protesting Tanishq's Diwali advice.

Amazon has removed a range of product listings from its marketplace including underwear, T-shirts and doormats brandished with Hindu gods, in reaction to a boycott movement that has spread across social media in India.
 
While the range wasn't available on Amazon's India website, users in the country have been rallying behind the #BoycottAmazon hashtag to protest against the products.
 
Amazon said Tuesday (November 10) it has removed the products in question. In a statement sent to media, it said: "All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account."
 
This is not the first time Amazon has landed in hot water over culturally insensitive products. A similar boycott movement was raised in 2019 over a rug with Hindu gods, and in 2017, Amazon removed a doormat with the Indian flag on it. 
 
The #BoycottAmazon hashtag trended on social media just hours after users called for a boycott of Tanishq exactly a month after the hashtag first trended.
 
The jewellery brand's latest film features actors Alaya Furniturewala, Neena Gupta, Nimrat Kaur and Sayani Gupta. In the ad, Gupta urges people to not burst fire crackers. Users on social media said brands should stop giving advice on how to celebrate Diwali. Ruling party BJP leaders also responded to it including CT Ravi, national general secretary from Karnataka.
 
 
Source:
Campaign India

