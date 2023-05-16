Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Samir Singh, Unilever

Overseeing marketing for the world's leading personal care business, Singh has led on some high-performing product launches and innovative campaigns that highlight the power of purpose-led brands driven by exceptional products and creative storytelling.

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders 

Samir Singh

Global chief marketing officer, personal care
Unilever
Singapore
Member since 2022

It’s little over a year since Samir Singh was promoted to Unilever’s global personal care CMO, where he has the no small task of leading the marketing for an 8-10 billion dollar portfolio – the world’s leading personal care business (including brands like Dove, Lux, Lifebuoy and many others).

But a year into his new role, and already Singh is proving an unstoppable force. Highlights of the past year include launching Rexona’s 72-hour non-stop sweat and odour protection deodorant in 46 markets, contributing to double-digit growth for the brand.

Meanwhile, Singh and his team have been behind some innovative world firsts, like overseeing Lifebuoy and Pepsodent to become the world's first soap and toothpaste brands  to offer consumers free access to doctors and dentists via digital telehealth by simply scanning a QR code on their packs. Many of these consumers have never been to a dentist in their lives.

Dove introduced the next generation of its body wash with a sleek new bottle design – the first upgrade to the brand's iconic bottle in 17 years and their advanced 24-hour Renewing MicroMoisture technology. This year Dove's Bodywash took to the creative stage during the Super Bowl with its "Change is Beautiful" campaign showing skincare stories of real women and how Dove is making a difference.

Singh is also using his role to help make a difference within Unilever. Spearheaded by Singh, The National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) recognized Unilever's Singapore hub as a Champion for Good. The initiative sees leaders from Unilever mentor SME businesses based in Singapore to integrate purpose into their business models and drive growth.

As head of Unilever's Singapore hub, Singh is also driving ongoing work to attract and develop top talent in Asia to build out further Singapore's thriving talent base, which includes 800 people from 31 nationalities, 60% of those are female.

Proud (LGBTQI+ and allies) has been created to drive policies that promote and protect a fully inclusive workplace. Additionally, this year the Singapore hub has established its first chapter for disabled people and their allies, called Enable.  

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders

 

