Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Jun 28, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Samir Singh, Unilever

Unilever’s first global marketer to be based in APAC has helped the brand navigate the pandemic and find fresh purpose coming out of it.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Samir Singh, Unilever
SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Samir Singh

Global chief marketing officer, personal care
Unilever
Singapore
New member

Starting out as an area sales manager in India 25 years ago, Samir Singh now helms global marketing for a key business unit at one of the largest FMCG companies in the world. In May 2002, Singh was promoted to global CMO for Unilever’s personal care business. His new remit covers marquee brands including Axe, Closeup, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pepsodent and Rexona.

Along the way, Singh, who previously led a $10 billion global skin cleansing and oral care business as executive vice president, has helped the storied 100-year old Lifebuoy brand find fresh legs (and hit a billion euros in revenue) in a pandemic-fuelled pivot.

As the pandemic slowly wound down, he also helped other brands like Dove find a fresh purpose with a ‘skinification’ push. Dove is doing this by offering a range of shower gels with ingredients from its skincare labels, which it claims provide skin benefits. Axe, on the other hand, has seen the relaunch of its ‘Axe Effect’ campaign.

Singh, as a global marketer, has had to find different drivers to push his sustainability agenda. In the US, where there is higher awareness and value placed on sustainability, Unilever has sustainable solutions from Dove that highlight significant reductions in plastic and water consumption while still delivering the benefits consumers seek.

In Asia, the push has been different, with value for money taking centre stage. Singh is a votary of widespread sustainability among marketers, pushing not just premium labels to be more conscious, but mass market ones too. Dove’s refillable aluminium bottles and Lifebuoy’s Powder to Liquid handwash are two examples of this push from the marketer.

He's also ensuring other pieces of his business—such as oral care brands Closeup and Pepsodent—don’t slip up on the sustainability front. Unilever has initiated pilot projects in India (with partners like Banyan Nation, Saahas and UNDP), France (with Veolia and CITEO) and Indonesia (with PT Natura) to demonstrate the actual recyclability of more sustainable compostable toothpaste tubes.

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense
Marketing
May 22, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
Marketing
Jul 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.