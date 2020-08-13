unilever
Ben & Jerry’s hits out at UK politician over migrant crossings
"People cannot be illegal", the Unilever ice-cream brand said as it called for more safe routes for refugees.
When will we stop obsessing about cancelling ‘cancel culture’?
With cancel culture being a fiery topic at the moment, brands should understand the shortcomings of the discourse, as well as the potential for hypocrisy that goes along with it.
Sri Lankan influencer claims Unilever bullied her over objections to whitening product
A Colombo-based editor has spoken up about how the brand ‘made her life miserable’ after she denounced a whitening product on Instagram.
Unilever Nepal takes on stigmatising of returning migrant workers
The company, along with Unicef and Nepal star Rajesh Hamal, makes a case for understanding in a campaign by Outreach Nepal.
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: David Porter, Unilever
Enormously influential in regional ad spend, Porter remains one of the most active industry players in APAC, also leading the World Federation of Advertisers' efforts here.
Unilever suspends Facebook and Twitter advertising through 'at least' end of 2020
More than 90 marketers have paused their Facebook ads for the month of July or longer.
