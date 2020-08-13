unilever

Ben & Jerry’s hits out at UK politician over migrant crossings
Aug 13, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Ben & Jerry’s hits out at UK politician over migrant crossings

"People cannot be illegal", the Unilever ice-cream brand said as it called for more safe routes for refugees.

When will we stop obsessing about cancelling ‘cancel culture’?
Jul 29, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

When will we stop obsessing about cancelling ‘cancel culture’?

With cancel culture being a fiery topic at the moment, brands should understand the shortcomings of the discourse, as well as the potential for hypocrisy that goes along with it.

Sri Lankan influencer claims Unilever bullied her over objections to whitening product
Jul 22, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Sri Lankan influencer claims Unilever bullied her over objections to whitening product

A Colombo-based editor has spoken up about how the brand ‘made her life miserable’ after she denounced a whitening product on Instagram.

Unilever Nepal takes on stigmatising of returning migrant workers
Jul 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

Unilever Nepal takes on stigmatising of returning migrant workers

The company, along with Unicef and Nepal star Rajesh Hamal, makes a case for understanding in a campaign by Outreach Nepal.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: David Porter, Unilever
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: David Porter, Unilever

Enormously influential in regional ad spend, Porter remains one of the most active industry players in APAC, also leading the World Federation of Advertisers' efforts here.

Unilever suspends Facebook and Twitter advertising through 'at least' end of 2020
Jun 27, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Unilever suspends Facebook and Twitter advertising through 'at least' end of 2020

More than 90 marketers have paused their Facebook ads for the month of July or longer.

