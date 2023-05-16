Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Umesh Phadke, L'Oréal

A visionary who has delivered digital commerce success in Thailand and Indonesia, this change agent is now set on transforming L’Oreal’s marketing at scale across regions.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Umesh Phadke, L'Oréal
SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders 

Umesh Phadke

Chief transformation officer, SAPMENA
L’Oreal      
Singapore
New member

It’s only fitting that a chief transformation officer has entered our Power List, as more top marketers are tasked with delivering seamless digital brand experiences for their customers. At L’Oreal, Umesh Phadke is truly a change agent, having steered several major transformations during his distinguished 12-year career for the cosmetics powerhouse in Southeast Asia. Little wonder he was promoted this past year to a much larger role to bring even greater change across several regions.

After first joining L’Oreal as its managing director for Thailand in 2011, Phadke set about turning its traditional business into a digital marketing organisation. After redesigning internal structures, processes and culture, he built partnerships with platforms like Google, Line and Facebook to create cutting-edge digital marketing plans that positioned the company as an early digital leader in the market by 2016 when he left for Jakarta.

As L’Oreal Indonesia’s president director, Phadke next embraced the move from digital marketing to ecommerce, creating a team from scratch to work with new partners like Lazada, Shopee and Tokopedia that paid off in spades when Covid shut physical stores but saw online sales rise spectacularly. Recognising the potential of livestreaming, Phadke further positioned L’Oreal as a social commerce leader by investing in livestreaming infrastructure and partnering with TikTok on joint business plans, garnering multiple mobile marketing awards for the brand.

Given his great success in embracing digital marketing and sales, Phadke was promoted last September to his current role, where he is now building out new centres of excellence for content and performance as part of a greater transformation project across South Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa.  

While Phadke is lauded for his business acumen, vision and networking abilities, his role in developing people is what many appreciate the most. Employee engagement and enablement scores rose consistently during his years in Thailand and Indonesia, culminating in several workplace awards including being named one of SWA Magazine Indonesia’s ‘2020 Best CEOs’ based on employee surveys, which also recognised the company as a ‘pandemic hero.’  Indeed, testimonial from Google Indonesia’s country manager points out Phadke’s empathetic acts to support healthcare workers and business partners through care packages and vaccination drives.

Prior to L’Oreal, Phadke led the Thailand and Myanmar markets as general manager for GlaxoSmithKline where he built a new skill set in handling regulatory affairs. Before this, he spent more than 14 years in marketing roles at P&G in Asia, responsible for hair care brands like Clairol and Pantene in Thailand and Indonesia.

 
SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

6 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

7 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

8 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

9 Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

10 Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, Mandarin Oriental
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee

Just Published

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
2 hours ago
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

Amid the hype of ChatGPT, MoEngage's Pankhuri Das says marketers have the chance to improve their backend customer experiences like never before.

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals ...

Rescue Radio is a new spin on fundraising, hoping enough listeners on YouTube, in the age of viral dog and cat videos can help dogs and cats find homes.

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

A photo gallery of the two-day Campaign360 2023 event in Singapore with leading brand marketers and top industry leaders that concluded on May 17.

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience
3 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Customers ranked Samsung and Shopee at the top of their list through an extensive research survey from Milieu Insight in partnership with Campaign. Check out the other 48 brands on the list.