Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Kevin Mintaraga, Tokopedia

Mintaraga has helped launch a series of marketing solutions that have accelerated profitability for Indonesia's largest e-commerce platform while enabling businesses to achieve promotional goals and generate sustainable growth.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Kevin Mintaraga, Tokopedia
SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders 

Kevin Mintaraga

Chief Marketing Officer
Tokopedia
Indonesia
Member since 2020

Returning to the Power List for the fourth consecutive year, Kevin Mintaraga oversees marketing for Indonesia's largest ecommerce platform, Topkopedia. It's been a successful past year, one that has brought personal recognition for Mintaraga after he was recognised in Fortune Indonesia's 40 under 40, a list of influential young individuals across different fields who are creating and seizing opportunities.

Speaking of creating opportunities, Mintaraga and his team have been working hard over the past 12 months to accelerate Tokopedia's profitability. To this end, they launched Tokopedia Marketing Solutions, a comprehensive marketing solution to help businesses achieve promotional goals and generate sustainable business growth. It's proven to be a runaway success, experiencing a 17-fold increase in advertising investment value in the first semester of 2022 and a 30-fold spike in the number of strategic partners from medium to large-scale sellers in the same period.

Mintaraga has also played an instrumental part in launching a successful Tokopedia affiliates program. The program has enabled many Indonesians to become influencers by promoting products on Tokopedia using an affiliate link. In addition, affiliates get paid a commission of up to 10% or  a maximum of US$ 3.4 whenever a product gets sold from the affiliate link.

The past year has also seen Mintaraga work to strengthen Tokopedia's relationship with its merchants by launching the Merchant Partnership Program. The program sees Tokopedia partner with select merchants to co-fund their marketing activities that tie to business growth and performance. Throughout 2022, this initiative has enabled participating merchants to have higher growth compared to the average of the same categories on Tokopedia.

DEI remains a strong leadership priority for Mintaraga, for which he is committed to providing opportunities for local talent with diverse backgrounds, female employees and even working mums to voice their ideas and lead projects. Female leaders make up almost half of the leadership positions at Tokopedia. Among them is VP of Marketing Hilda Kitti, who is responsible for leading branding, creative and marketing channels strategy and execution, as well as Ellyse Sinsilia, who oversees all the content creator and partnership initiatives within Tokopedia.

As part of GoTo Group, the largest digital ecosystem in Indonesia, Tokopedia also adheres to the group’s commitment to create positive impact and long-term value for people and the planet. Solidifying this commitment, GoTo Group announced their commitment to Three Zeros (Zero Emissions, Zero Waste and Zero Barriers) in 2021. Specifically on Zero Barriers, Tokopedia are committed to eliminating barriers to growth on their platforms and in their organisation, which includes building a diverse and inclusive workforce.

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

6 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

7 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

8 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

9 Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

10 Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Kevin Mintaraga, Tokopedia
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Kevin Mintaraga, ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, Mandarin Oriental
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser

Just Published

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
2 hours ago
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

Amid the hype of ChatGPT, MoEngage's Pankhuri Das says marketers have the chance to improve their backend customer experiences like never before.

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals ...

Rescue Radio is a new spin on fundraising, hoping enough listeners on YouTube, in the age of viral dog and cat videos can help dogs and cats find homes.

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

A photo gallery of the two-day Campaign360 2023 event in Singapore with leading brand marketers and top industry leaders that concluded on May 17.