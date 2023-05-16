Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Kevin Mintaraga, Tokopedia

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST

Kevin Mintaraga

Chief Marketing Officer

Tokopedia

Indonesia

Member since 2020

Returning to the Power List for the fourth consecutive year, Kevin Mintaraga oversees marketing for Indonesia's largest ecommerce platform, Topkopedia. It's been a successful past year, one that has brought personal recognition for Mintaraga after he was recognised in Fortune Indonesia's 40 under 40, a list of influential young individuals across different fields who are creating and seizing opportunities.

Speaking of creating opportunities, Mintaraga and his team have been working hard over the past 12 months to accelerate Tokopedia's profitability. To this end, they launched Tokopedia Marketing Solutions, a comprehensive marketing solution to help businesses achieve promotional goals and generate sustainable business growth. It's proven to be a runaway success, experiencing a 17-fold increase in advertising investment value in the first semester of 2022 and a 30-fold spike in the number of strategic partners from medium to large-scale sellers in the same period.

Mintaraga has also played an instrumental part in launching a successful Tokopedia affiliates program. The program has enabled many Indonesians to become influencers by promoting products on Tokopedia using an affiliate link. In addition, affiliates get paid a commission of up to 10% or a maximum of US$ 3.4 whenever a product gets sold from the affiliate link.

The past year has also seen Mintaraga work to strengthen Tokopedia's relationship with its merchants by launching the Merchant Partnership Program. The program sees Tokopedia partner with select merchants to co-fund their marketing activities that tie to business growth and performance. Throughout 2022, this initiative has enabled participating merchants to have higher growth compared to the average of the same categories on Tokopedia.

DEI remains a strong leadership priority for Mintaraga, for which he is committed to providing opportunities for local talent with diverse backgrounds, female employees and even working mums to voice their ideas and lead projects. Female leaders make up almost half of the leadership positions at Tokopedia. Among them is VP of Marketing Hilda Kitti, who is responsible for leading branding, creative and marketing channels strategy and execution, as well as Ellyse Sinsilia, who oversees all the content creator and partnership initiatives within Tokopedia.

As part of GoTo Group, the largest digital ecosystem in Indonesia, Tokopedia also adheres to the group’s commitment to create positive impact and long-term value for people and the planet. Solidifying this commitment, GoTo Group announced their commitment to Three Zeros (Zero Emissions, Zero Waste and Zero Barriers) in 2021. Specifically on Zero Barriers, Tokopedia are committed to eliminating barriers to growth on their platforms and in their organisation, which includes building a diverse and inclusive workforce.