tokopedia
How Mastercard and Tokopedia are helping SMEs get online
While it might be too early to tell if the pandemic will usher in new strategies, it has definitely accelerated processes that were underway in the pre-pandemic age. We talk to two company leaders who have been helping small businesses sell online.
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Kevin Mintaraga, Tokopedia
Behind Tokopedia's dreamlike rise in Indonesia is Mintaraga and his marketing team, which pulls off campaigns and brand endorsements with calculated precision.
GroupM builds ecommerce muscle with Tokopedia partnership
Partnership with Indonesia's biggest ecommerce site follows Lazada deal earlier this month.
Observing Ramadan in the digital age
Performance marketing during Ramadan is all about timing and going big on mobile in mobile-first Muslim nations such as Indonesia.
"You can't win Southeast Asia without winning Indonesia" says Go-Jek founder
The founders of two of Indonesia's most successful companies talk growth strategies and international competition in their country's highly attractive market environment.
