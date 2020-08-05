tokopedia

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Kevin Mintaraga, Tokopedia
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Behind Tokopedia's dreamlike rise in Indonesia is Mintaraga and his marketing team, which pulls off campaigns and brand endorsements with calculated precision.

GroupM builds ecommerce muscle with Tokopedia partnership
Jun 25, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Partnership with Indonesia's biggest ecommerce site follows Lazada deal earlier this month.

Observing Ramadan in the digital age
May 21, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Performance marketing during Ramadan is all about timing and going big on mobile in mobile-first Muslim nations such as Indonesia.

Jun 9, 2017
Olivia Parker

"You can't win Southeast Asia without winning Indonesia" says Go-Jek founder

The founders of two of Indonesia's most successful companies talk growth strategies and international competition in their country's highly attractive market environment.

