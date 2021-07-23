Kevin Mintaraga: How is Tokopedia helping SMEs engage with their customers

Kevin Mintaraga, SVP, ads solution and marketing

This is part of a video series for the Power List 2021, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.

As SVP, ads solution and marketing, of one of SEA’s fastest-growing unicorns, Kevin Mintaraga knows a thing or two about agility and innovation. In the past 18 months, he spear-headed efforts to help small to medium businesses go online, not only creating campaigns specifically for these SMBs, but also equipping them with the tools they need to engage new customers and grow their businesses.

Watch the video to learn more.

And read about his thoughts on the Power of Conversation.