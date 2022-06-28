Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Kevin Mintaraga, Tokopedia

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST

Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

#LeadersForGood

Kevin Mintaraga

Chief marketing officer

Tokopedia

Indonesia

Member since 2020

You could say 2021 was a busy year for Mintaraga, not least because Tokopedia and one of Southeast Asia’s leading mobile on-demand services and payments platform Gojek merged to form GoTo Group—the largest technology group in Indonesia.

Mintaraga and his marketing team, together with the Gojek team, co-led the overall brand-building process, developed marketing strategies, and built brand guidelines and collaterals, down to the logo, font, and brand colours for GoTo Group. They were also responsible for some highly successful integrated marketing campaigns.

In particular, Mintaraga has done well to secure ongoing partnerships with K-pop bands across Tokopedia's TV show and live-streaming channel Tokopedia Play. The focus on growing live shopping trends and Korean-entertainment partnerships has shown remarkable results, especially among millennials and Gen Z audiences.

Mintaraga has also used social media to excellent effect, driving talkability of their campaigns, engaging rising stars on TikTok, creating haul programmes, and building partnerships with big events by engaging key influencers and tapping into other TikTok trends. In fact, TikTok has helped Mintaraga and his team strengthen brand awareness among the younger generation, with a five-fold growth in followers. As a result, based on iPrice, Tokopedia reigns as the most visited ecommerce site in Indonesia throughout 2021.

Overall, Mintaraga and his team have found success through multiple strategic partnerships with marketing and content-creator companies to create synergy with business objectives while at the same time converting the marketing expenses to become equity investments.

Keen to ensure different perspectives are appreciated and represented in decision-making processes, Mintaraga is committed to providing opportunities for local talent with diverse backgrounds, female employees and working mums to voice out their ideas, take up space, and lead projects in his team. In fact, according to internal data, more than half the employees in his team are women, with women also making up almost half of leadership positions.