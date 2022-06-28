Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Jun 28, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Kevin Mintaraga, Tokopedia

Whether it’s overseeing a mammoth merger, securing entertainment partnerships, and taking steps to ensure inclusivity in his team, Mintaraga is acing his role at Indonesia’s largest ecommerce platform.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Kevin Mintaraga, Tokopedia
SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Kevin Mintaraga

Chief marketing officer
Tokopedia
Indonesia
Member since 2020

You could say 2021 was a busy year for Mintaraga, not least because Tokopedia and one of Southeast Asia’s leading mobile on-demand services and payments platform Gojek merged to form GoTo Group—the largest technology group in Indonesia.

Mintaraga and his marketing team, together with the Gojek team, co-led the overall brand-building process, developed marketing strategies, and built brand guidelines and collaterals, down to the logo, font, and brand colours for GoTo Group. They were also responsible for some highly successful integrated marketing campaigns. 

In particular, Mintaraga has done well to secure ongoing partnerships with K-pop bands across Tokopedia's TV show and live-streaming channel Tokopedia Play. The focus on growing live shopping trends and Korean-entertainment partnerships has shown remarkable results, especially among millennials and Gen Z audiences. 

Mintaraga has also used social media to excellent effect, driving talkability of their campaigns, engaging rising stars on TikTok, creating haul programmes, and building partnerships with big events by engaging key influencers and tapping into other TikTok trends. In fact, TikTok has helped Mintaraga and his team strengthen brand awareness among the younger generation, with a five-fold growth in followers. As a result, based on iPrice, Tokopedia reigns as the most visited ecommerce site in Indonesia throughout 2021.

Overall, Mintaraga and his team have found success through multiple strategic partnerships with marketing and content-creator companies to create synergy with business objectives while at the same time converting the marketing expenses to become equity investments.

Keen to ensure different perspectives are appreciated and represented in decision-making processes, Mintaraga is committed to providing opportunities for local talent with diverse backgrounds, female employees and working mums to voice out their ideas, take up space, and lead projects in his team. In fact, according to internal data, more than half the employees in his team are women, with women also making up almost half of leadership positions.

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Kevin Mintaraga, Tokopedia
Marketing
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Kevin Mintaraga, ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Kevin Mintaraga, Tokopedia
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Kevin Mintaraga, ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.