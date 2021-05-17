Advertising Marketing News
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

Gojek and Tokopedia merge to form GoTo Group

The deal will be Indonesia's largest ever merger.

Gojek and Tokopedia merge to form GoTo Group

Inodnesian ride-hailing superapp Gojek and ecommerce marketplace Tokopedia have confirmed they will merge to form GoTo Group.

The two companies did not disclose the value of the deal, which has been in the works for months, but claimed it will be Indonesia's largest merger ever. Estimates place the deal in the neighborhood of US$18 billion to US$22 billion. In February, Bloomberg reported that ultimate goal is a potential IPO with an expected public-markets valuation of $35 billion to $40 billion.

Gojek chief executive Andre Soelistyo will lead the combined business as GoTo's CEO. Tokopedia president Patrick Cao will become president of GoTo. Kevin Aluwi will remain CEO of Gojek and William Tanuwijaya will continue to lead Tokopedia. Soelistyo will also lead the payments and financial services unit, which will be rebranded as GoTo Financial.

Both companies are backed by large amounts of venture capital. Tokopedia's investors include Alibaba Group, SoftBank and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC. Gojek has backing from Google, Warburg Pincus and Tencent Holdings. Other backers include Astra International, BlackRock, Capital Group, DST, Facebook, JD.com, KKR, Northstar, Pacific Century Group, PayPal, Provident, Sequoia Capital India, Telkomsel, Temasek, and Visa.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

1 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

2 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

3 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

4 Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

5 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

6 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

8 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

9 Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

10 Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

Related Articles

Grab and Gojek reveal Ramadan campaigns
Advertising
Apr 13, 2021
Staff Reporters

Grab and Gojek reveal Ramadan campaigns

InMobi and Gojek partner on audience targeting, identity resolution
Advertising
Mar 1, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

InMobi and Gojek partner on audience targeting, ...

Media
Jun 9, 2017
Olivia Parker

"You can't win Southeast Asia without winning ...

Just Published

With pandemic as backdrop, Jollibee departs from cheery tone in new global campaign
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

With pandemic as backdrop, Jollibee departs from ...

A new campaign from BBH Singapore takes a sombre but ultimately heartwarming look at life under the pandemic, delivering 'A message from the future' about the lasting lessons we can take from the past year and a half.

Facebook extends 'more together' thought with touching Eid film
Advertising
13 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Facebook extends 'more together' thought with ...

Watch the film conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu here.

Ogilvy names Liz Taylor as global chief creative officer
Advertising
13 hours ago
Ben Bold

Ogilvy names Liz Taylor as global chief creative ...

Taylor becomes first woman to hold Ogilvy's top creative position.

Don’t like policing people and if a brand is legal, then I can promote it: Saif Ali Khan
Marketing
14 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Don’t like policing people and if a brand is legal, ...

The Indian actor opens up what he likes and dislikes about advertising, why he’s not on social media, and why he believes OTT is far superior to television