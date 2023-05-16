Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Siew Ting Foo, HP

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST

Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

#AuthenticLeaders

Siew Ting Foo

Global head of brand and insights

HP

Singapore

Member since 2018

In her role overseeing the marketing operation for the multinational IT company HP throughout greater Asia, Siew Ting Foo is responsible for leading and implementing global strategies into local relevance.

This year, she has been focussing on building growth-hacking and performance marketing capabilities within her team. Foo's guiding principle is that combining the longer-term capabilities of purposeful brand-building capabilities rooted in human tensions, followed by growth-hacking performance-driving marketing capabilities, will bring together a combination of modern marketing that will drive progressive business and brand growth.

Leveraging on these growth principles, Foo and her team have applied them to a number of campaigns in the past year. Notably, a campaign launched to capture the business of print users in Southeast Asia as they shift from traditional Inkjet printers to Continuous Ink Supply System (CISS) was strongly supported by data-centric growth marketing principles. Monthly plans were tweaked, experimented and scaled according to constant feedback from the customers and fine-tuning of the execution.

Meanwhile, a campaign centred around the introduction of Instant Ink in Asia has achieved exceptional growth. Australia introduced the Instant Ink subscription service to its consumers last summer, and Singapore recently announced its launch in March. Foo has been leading this initiative from the front, championing HP’s strategy of modernising Print and staying close to the evolving transformation of the business. Foo and her team identified a growth opportunity in empowering HP customers to learn, create and perform through positive print experiences. To date, Asia’s Instant Ink subscription service has the highest increase in subscriber base globally.

Foo has also taken on a new role this year. Due to her future-facing efforts in both brand, business and leadership impact, in December 2022, she was promoted to take on the new role of global head of brand and Insights for HP Inc. In this new role, she leads the stewardship of the HP Global brand and the insights organisation.

In addition, Foo’s work as a keen diversity advocate at HP led to her receiving a Global Accolade by the CMO club in Dec 2022 for championing equality. Her efforts include playing a critical role to mentor individual contributors at all levels within the marketing function.

Furthermore, Foo provides leadership to high-potential leaders in the HP Trailblazer program and contributes to women’s leadership initiatives across the company. She also champions the progress of her team by showcasing and advocating for them in global leadership and women’s programs.